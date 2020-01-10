Boeing documents show that employees have 737 Max problems beyond FAA | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The documents, which were made public by Boeing on Thursday at the insistence of Congress, fueled allegations that the company put speed and cost savings above safety when rolling out the Max. Boeing has been overwhelmed by unrest since the two crashes involving an Indonesian passenger plane and an Ethiopian jet five months apart, killed 346 people.

Researchers believe the crashes were caused when the brand-new automated jet flight control system accidentally pushed the nose of the aircraft down.

Boeing is still having trouble repairing the software and getting the plane up, and it is unclear when that could happen. Last month it dismissed its CEO and announced it would suspend production of the Max. Federal prosecutors have since opened a criminal investigation.

On Friday, two Democrats responded to the House Transport Committee, chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., And Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., On the series of messages by accusing Boeing of a pattern of deception and saying she will introduce legislation to partially or completely deprive the company of its authority to help approve its own aircraft to fly safely .

Larsen said that if Boeing had been fairer before, “we might have been able to save the lives of 346 people.” DeFazio put the blame on pressure from higher ups within the company “to save money and make it more marketable.”

The 117 pages with internal messages contained a message chain from May 2018 in which an employee wrote: “I have still not received from God to hide what I did last year.”

It was not clear what the cover-up meant. The documents contain editors and are full of Boeing jargon. The names of the employees have been deleted.

“This is a joke,” an employee said in September 2016, six months before the aircraft was certified to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration. “This plane is ridiculous.”

“I would be shocked if the FAA passes this turd,” an employee wrote in 2018, apparently referring to simulator training requested by an airline.

Employees also complained about Boeing’s senior management: “This aircraft was designed by clowns, which in turn are supervised by monkeys.”

In response, Boeing said it was convinced that the flight simulators were working well. But it said it is considering disciplinary action against some employees: “This communication does not reflect the company that we are and must be, and they are completely unacceptable.”

FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the simulator mentioned in the conversations has been checked three times in the last six months and “all possible security deficiencies in the documents have been corrected.”

In an e-mail message from 2015, an employee who apparently was a test pilot wrote that he crashed the first few times when he flew the Max while testing simulators. “You get pretty good after 3-4 attempts, but the first few are ugly,” the employee wrote.

In a 2015 report, a chief technical pilot said that Boeing would push back hard against the requirements that pilots undergo a simulator training before flying the Max. One of the biggest selling points of the aircraft, as Boeing saw it, was that pilots of the old 737 could easily switch to the new model with only a small amount of computer-based training, allowing airlines to save money.

Critics have said that the FAA should have needed simulator training so that pilots knew how to deal with malfunctions with the new flight control software, known as MCAS. Initially, Boeing did not inform airlines and pilots that the software was in the aircraft.

Also on Friday, the FAA said it would pay Boeing $ 5.4 million for installing substandard parts on the wings of some Max planes – a violation that apparently has nothing to do with the crashes.

In addition, while the company was already heavily attacked on Capitol Hill, Boeing announced on Friday that the deposed CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, will receive $ 62.2 million in shares and retirement benefits plus a number of stock options.

Muilenburg was fired after alienating regulators, Boeing’s airlines and the families of the crash victims with his approach to the disaster and his over-optimistic predictions about when the plane could fly again.

The grounding of the Max costs the company billions in damages to the families of the victims of the crashes and to airlines that have canceled thousands of flights.

Boeing’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will try to rectify the company when he takes over as CEO on Monday. He will receive a basic salary of $ 1.4 million, an annual incentive worth up to $ 2.5 million and long-term incentives worth up to $ 14 million, some of which depend on achieving milestones such as getting it back on the air.

Cathy Bussewitz contributed from New York, while Krisher reported from Detroit.

David Koenig and Tom Krisher, The Associated Press