Boeing completes the core SLS phase and packs it for Mississippi testing

The rocket was loaded onto the agency’s Pegasus barge on Wednesday. NASA

It was a nice day in South Lousiana. NASA

A look at the core phase when Boeing installed RS-25 engines in late 2019. NASA

A closer look at four RS-25 engines attached to the missile. NASA

On Wednesday, Boeing moved the completed core stage of the NASA space launch system from the Michoud Assembly Facility to the space agency’s Pegasus Barge. In favorable weather conditions, the ship will carry the 64-meter missile from the missile factory near New Orleans to the Stennis Space Center in southern Mississippi.

“It was a wonderful day here,” said John Shannon, Boeing’s program manager for the SLS rocket, in a conference call with reporters. “We had a spectacular view of this new national capital.”

Completion of the core stage is an important milestone for Boeing, who worked with NASA most of 2010 to design the SLS rocket and build the first core stage. Boeing started cutting metal in the first barrels for this core phase in the NASA mission in Louisiana in 2015, during which NASA’s Artemis 1 mission will fly. NASA has so far spent nearly $ 10 billion to develop the SLS rocket.

Green run test

The missile will be assembled in Stennis later this month on the B-2 test rig, where Boeing and NASA officials will conduct a series of tests and reviews to ensure the integrity of the core stage to which the four main space shuttle engines are located and two include large tanks for liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen.

This test and checkout work will be completed with two major events. The first is a “wet dress rehearsal” in which the rocket is loaded with fuel and brought through a countdown but not fired. Then, about a week later, the four jammed rocket engines are fired and burn through a flight profile that corresponds to the rise of the core stage through Earth’s atmosphere.

Depending on the weather and vehicle performance, Shannon said this green run test could be completed by July or August. However, it is more likely that engineers will have to address issues that arise and the testing process will not be completed before October. Although Boeing has done a number of pressure tests, leak tests, and electrical tests, Shannon points out that cooling the rocket tanks down to cryogenic temperatures for refueling and test firing can reveal some points that need to be addressed.

After testing in Stennis, the main stage, apart from major issues, will be transported to the Kennedy Space Center on the Florida coast for a 12-day trip. Large solid rocket boosters are attached to the side of the vehicle before the upper stage and Orion spacecraft are strapped in anticipation of the unmanned Artemis 1 mission. NASA has not yet set a date for this mission, but it is unlikely to happen before the second quarter of 2021. The mission could move further if serious technical challenges arise. (It was originally supposed to fly in 2017).

Long haul

Shannon acknowledged these delays and said Boeing had learned a number of lessons from manufacturing the first core stage of the SLS missile. He added that production of the second is about 40 percent faster.

NASA program manager for the SLS missile, John Honeycutt, added that the space agency has built a production infrastructure in Michoud in the long term. The agency is ready “to build up core phases for the coming decades”.

It is not clear whether the agency will need the SLS rocket in the coming decades. NASA has spent the past nine years and billions of dollars on a consumption rocket that the government estimates will cost up to $ 2 billion per flight. NASA is unlikely to continue flying its disposable booster if much cheaper, reusable launch solutions like SpaceX’s large spaceship or Blue Origin’s New Glenn vehicle prove to be reliable.

