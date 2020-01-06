Boeing checklist of 737 Max fixes growing with wiring problem | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The wiring problem came to light after the Federal Aviation Administration had asked Boeing to audit important systems on the Max after two crashes involving new software and defective sensors. During that overview of the changes that Boeing is making to the aircraft, Boeing discovered that bundles of electrical wiring were too close to each other and – at least in theory – increased the potential for a short circuit that allowed pilots to lose control of the aircraft.

“We have identified this problem with the wiring bundle … and we are working with the FAA to perform the right analysis,” said Boeing spokesperson Gordon Johndroe.

However, the company said it is too early to know if design changes need to be made, such as further wiring bundles. Boeing says it believes that other protections, including circuit breakers and insulation around the wiring, may be sufficient to prevent a short circuit leading to a new crash.

The discovery of the wiring problem was first reported by The New York Times.

Boeing built and delivered nearly 400 Max jets to airlines before the aircraft was dropped in March after two crashes that killed 346 people. Since then, around 400 Max jets have been rolled off the assembly line, although they cannot be sent to airlines.

The Boeing engineers have made changes to an important software system called MCAS that was activated by faulty sensors in every crash, with the nose of the aircraft pressed down firmly, a condition called run-off stabilizer.

The recent assessment of changes to the Max raised the question of whether a short circuit in the wiring could also cause a runaway stabilizer.

Boeing has been working for over a year to repair MCAS, which is partly designed to prevent the aircraft from causing aerodynamic stalls that could cause it to fall from the sky. Boeing makes the system less powerful and links it to two sensors instead of one for extra protection against the kind of sensor failures that occurred before the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Apart from that, FAA test pilots could cause a failure of flight computers on the Max in June during a simulator test.

It is unclear when the Max will be released to fly. On Monday, FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford reiterated the agency’s view that it has no timetable for assessing the aircraft. He said the FAA and Boeing are analyzing the findings of the recent review of Boeing’s changes to the aircraft, and “the agency will ensure that all safety issues identified during this process are addressed before the aircraft is approved for return to passenger service. “

The FAA has not yet decided whether Max should train pilots on flight simulators before they carry passengers. That would cause a long delay in the return of the aircraft. First, there are only a handful of Max simulators, while Southwest has nearly 10,000 pilots flying the Max and other versions of the 737; American has 4,200.

Southwest Airlines, which has 34 Max planes, most of all airlines, announced last month that it has reached a deal on partial compensation from Boeing and will share $ 125 million of the undisclosed amount with employees. United Airlines has not announced a settlement.

Before earthing, the Max was Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, with nearly 5,000 orders not executed. However, Boeing will temporarily stop production mid-January, with around 3,000 employees in the Seattle area. On Monday, the company started to inform them if they would change jobs or change jobs. Boeing promises to prevent layoffs or leave.

The crisis has cost former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg his job. He was expelled last month and will be replaced next week by David Calhoun, a private equity manager who once led General Electric’s jet engine business and since 2009 on Boeing’s board, most recently as chairman.

David Koenig, The Associated Press