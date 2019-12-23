Boeing CEO will resign immediately

Loading...

The Boeing CEO is resigning amid ongoing problems at the company due to the problematic Max 737 plane. The board said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will resign immediately. The current chairman of the board, David Calhoun, will become president and CEO on January 13. The board said a change of leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company while working to repair relationships with regulators and stakeholders. Calhoun says he firmly believes in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max. The plane was involved in two fatal accidents.

