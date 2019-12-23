Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will resign immediately

Loading...

The CEO of Boeing is resigning amid continuing problems in the company for the problematic Max 737 aircraft.

The Chicago maker said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will resign immediately. The current chairman of the board, David Calhoun, will officially assume on January 13.

The board said a change of leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company while working to repair relationships with regulators and stakeholders. The Max was punished worldwide in March after the second of two accidents on his plane, killing a combined total of 346 people.

Calhoun says he firmly believes in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max.

The change in leadership follows Boeing's announcement last week that it would stop Max's production in January.

Next, United Airlines said it would withdraw the Boeing 737 Max from its flight schedule until June. On the same day, Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures fuselages, said it would end deliveries destined for Max in January, and Boeing's new Starliner capsule took off on a planned trip to the International Space Station.

Board member Lawrence Kellner will become non-executive chairman of the board.

"On behalf of the entire board of directors, I am pleased that Dave has agreed to lead Boeing at this critical juncture," Kellner said in a prepared statement. “Dave has a deep experience in the industry and a proven track record of solid leadership, and recognizes the challenges we face. The board and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Boeing team to ensure that today marks a new path for our company. "