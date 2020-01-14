The Boeing 737 MAX airliner has been based in America since last March and was previously deployed to many other countries due to two tragic crashes, a flight with Ethiopian Airlines and a flight with Indonesian Lion Air that killed 189 people. This crash was due in part to a new flight control system in the aircraft, in part to poor pilot training and a lack of knowledge of the new system. Newly released Boeing internal documents show that Lion Air was offended by Boeing employees when she requested further training on these new systems.

Known as the Maneuverability Augmentation System (MCAS), the new flight control system is designed to counteract flight conditions known as “stalling” and at which angle the aircraft may lose lift. Ambient airflow – is too high.

In practice, the MCAS system appears to have malfunctioned and the aircraft tilted its nose down when it was not needed and the system was confusing when it failed, which is directly related to the lack of adequate pilot training ,

Boeing had touted the 737 MAX as an aircraft that would require minimal to no pilot training, which would save airlines a lot of money. This was a major selling point of the new aircraft.

Boeing has provided the Federal Aviation Administration with more than 100 pages of internal documentation on the situation of the 737 MAX, and a number of these documents show that Boeing employees do not support airline requests for more training on the aircraft.

The documents were released to the media with editors, but Bloomberg could not receive unedited documents from the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and these documents were named Lion Air.

Today’s Bloomberg article included quotes from internal Boeing employee emails discussing the requirements for further training on the new 737 MAX systems. They don’t get away very well for Boeing. Here is a sample email from 2017:

“Now the damned Lion Air may need a Sim to fly the MAX, and maybe out of his own stupidity. I’m trying to figure out how to unscrew that now! Idiots “

OK, maybe that’s just an isolated example of a senior Boeing employee who might be some kind of asshole. On the other hand, maybe not, because this was an answer from a colleague:

“WHAT THE F% $ & !!!! But their sister company is already flying! “

Do all Boeing employees react so quickly? In this case, the walls of their booths must look like Jackson Pollack’s paintings of all the coffee they have spit out. And can none of them really use the right profanity?

It is even more critical, however, that a company manufacturing a complex aircraft expresses such contempt and shock that pilots want training on the updated systems. You would appreciate it if you made sure that the new systems were used properly and that you avoided terrible crashes that would prevent aircraft from landing, losing sales and losing money.

And oh yes, don’t kill anyone.

This negative attitude towards an airline trying to prepare its pilots for the greatest possible security is incredibly worrying. It is also worrying that Boeing’s pressure was working and Lion Air finally accepted that no additional training is required.

Bloomberg could not receive a comment from Boeing, but a message from Boeing’s tentative CEO, Greg Smith, to Boeing employees addressed the documents:

“These documents don’t represent the best of Boeing. The tone and language of the news is inappropriate, especially when used to discuss such important issues, and it does not reflect who we are as a company or what culture we have created. “

Yeah, no shit, Greg. No wonder you make big money.

The US Transportation and Infrastructure Committee investigation is ongoing. The chairman Peter DeFazio made a statement on the released emails, noting that there were no individual problems with individual parts or employees:

“These newly released emails are incredibly harmful. They paint a deeply disturbing picture of the extent to which Boeing was apparently ready to evade control by regulators, flight crews and the flying public, even though its own employees raised the alarm internally. I can only imagine how painful it must be for the families of the 346 victims to read these new documents, which list some of the earliest and most fundamental mistakes in the decisions that went into the fatal defect plane.

“My committee has been studying the design, development and certification of the MAX for almost 10 months. During this time, our investigation has identified several serious Boeing decision-making issues and the priority that has been placed on production and profit safety. But these new emails take my concerns to a whole new level. They show a coordinated effort that goes back to the early days of the 737 MAX program to hide important information from regulators and the public. These emails also indicate that the problems weren’t just caused by a single Boeing employee using a colorful language in their communication, but I once again asked his lawyers to interview the former chief technical pilot Boeing 737 MAX, Mark Forkner, repeated. and I expect to hear from them as soon as possible. “

Boeing statement on documents presented to Congress today:

In December, Boeing proactively alerted the FAA to these communications to further the company’s commitment to transparency with our regulator and tight security surveillance in our industry. We have made copies available to the Senate Committee on Trade, Science and Technology and the House Transport and Infrastructure Committee to recognize their supervisory roles. These documents were released at the encouragement of Chairman DeFazio and Chairman Wicker.

Some of these communications relate to the development and qualification of Boeing’s MAX simulators in 2017 and 2018. These communications contain a provocative language and, in certain cases, raise questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA in connection with the simulator’s qualification process on.

After carefully reviewing the problem, we are confident that all Boeing MAX simulators will work effectively. The qualification activities referred to in these communications occurred early in the life of these simulators. Since then, both internal and external experts have repeatedly tested and qualified the simulators in question. In fact, since the beginning of 2017, more than twenty regulatory qualifications have been carried out by MAX simulators, carried out by the FAA and several international regulators. The specific Miami simulator used for the early qualification tests was re-evaluated six times during this period. During this time, the simulator software was continuously improved by repeated cycles of testing, qualifying and revising the software code.

These communications do not reflect the company that we are and should be, and they are completely unacceptable. However, we remain confident that these simulators can be qualified as part of the regulatory process.

In connection with submitting these communications to the FAA and after carefully reviewing the FAA perspective on these issues, we have also decided to provide additional documents that were identified as part of the legal reviews of the 737 MAX program. We have made these documents available to the FAA and Congress to reflect our commitment to transparency and collaboration with the authorities responsible for regulating and monitoring our industry. We wholeheartedly welcome and support any additional review that the FAA deems appropriate in relation to these matters, as well as the continued involvement of relevant Congress committees in these matters.

We regret the content of these communications and apologize to the FAA, Congress, our airline customers and the flying public for them. As a company, we have made significant changes to improve our security processes, organizations, and culture. The language used in these communications and some of the opinions expressed therein are inconsistent with Boeing’s values, and the company is taking appropriate measures to respond to them. Ultimately, this includes disciplinary or other personnel actions once the required reviews are completed.