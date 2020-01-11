Boeing boss over 737 fired Max Crisis receives reduced share and pension package of $ 62 million

Loading...

Image: AP Images

Dismissed Boeing CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg has led the American aviation giant through the biggest crisis in its history. A pair of 737 Max flights crashed, killing 346 people because cornering was more profitable. The jet has been earthed since March of last year until it can be demonstrated that it is flying safely again. Due to the decisions made by Muilenburg both before and after the crisis, he was released from his cautious leadership position.

Boeing confirmed to the New York Times on Friday that there would be no severance or separation payments for Mr. Muilenburg in connection with his departure. The company also confirmed that it had forfeited approximately $ 14 million in stock. Obviously, this will leave the poor man penniless and penniless. Just kidding, of course. He will continue to receive a contractually agreed $ 62.2 million annuity and company shares. Of course, this is in addition to his reported net worth of $ 80 million.

Muilenburg has been with Boeing since 1985.

From a Boeing statement on Mr. Muilenburg’s dismissal: “We thank Dennis for his almost 35 years with the Boeing Company. When he left, Dennis received the benefits to which he was contractually entitled and received neither severance pay nor an annual bonus for 2019. ”

While Boeing hasn’t released the ex-CEO’s salary, he is said to have received $ 23.4 million in compensation for fiscal 2018. This is believed to include a $ 20 million bonus. What will he do without his 2019 bonus?

In documents issued to the FAA and congress committees, Boeing employees called the 737 Max something “designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys” the plane. Internal documents show that some members of the company questioned the safety of the aircraft before it was released, but their concerns were resolved.

Since leaving Muilenburg, Greg Smith has served as interim CEO. Next Monday, the position will be assigned to Dave Calhoun, who has been Boeing chairman since October. If Mr. Calhoun can safely put the 737 Max back in the air, he will receive a $ 7 million bonus.