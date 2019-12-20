Boeing & # 39; s first Starliner orbital test flight did not go as planned

Loading...

NASA

Update 12/20: According to NASA, the CST-100 Starliner from Boeing did not get in the right direction after the launch on Friday morning. The ship was intended to meet with the International Space Station, but will no longer be able to reach it, NASA said.

According to Boeing, the Starliner is in a "safe and stable" track – just the wrong one. While the launch went as expected, the Starliner itself did not perform properly after separation from the Atlas V rocket that brought it into space.

Because #Starliner believed it was an orbital burn-in (or that the burn was complete), the dead tires were reduced and the spacecraft burned more fuel than expected to maintain precise control. This excluded @Space_Station rendezvous.

– Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) December 20, 2019

We have approached Boeing and NASA for additional information and will update this story when we hear this.

Finally, there is almost a day on which space spirits wait impatiently: this week Boeing launches the Starliner capsule on its first orbital test flight to the international space station ISS.

The CST-100 Starliner is the Boeing capsule that will eventually transport astronauts between Earth and ISS as part of NASA & # 39; s Commercial Crew program. It is Boeing's response to the Crew Dragon capsule from SpaceX, which is also part of the same NASA program. Both the Boeing and SpaceX projects have suffered significant delays, but now the Starliner is ready for another test run before manned launches can begin.

Problems with the development of the Starliner include delays in the orbital test flight due to rocket problems and a loose pin that prevented the deployment of one of the three parachutes during a previous unmanned test. The first test flight for the Starliner was originally planned for March of this year, but had to be pushed back due to planning problems. It would then continue in August, but was again delayed.

However, the capsule is finally ready for testing. Last month, the Starliner was connected to the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that will put it in orbit.

At 3:36 PM PT on Friday, December 20, the Starliner will start from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It takes about 31 minutes for the capsule to orbit, and it would arrive at ISS on December 21 at 5:08 PM PT. There are no astronauts on board this flight, but there is a range of equipment and supplies for the ISS with a total weight of 600 pounds.

On its return journey, the Starliner will bring research samples back to Earth for analysis. The landing will be assisted by parachutes and should take place on December 28 at 2.47 pm on the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

To watch the launch live, you can tune into NASA TV via the video below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21X5lGlDOfg (/ embed)

If you want to see the preparatory briefing, you can watch PT today via the video at 11 AM to discuss representatives of the NASA Commercial Crew Program, ISS and Boeing about the upcoming event. Or come back at 20:30 on December 20 to see NASA coverage for a live stream of the launch.

Recommendations from the editors