Body of the third missing man found in Sooke

SOOKE (NEWS 1130) – The search for three missing men has now ended because the police on Vancouver Island found a third body on Tuesday near Sooke.

Three young men saw a house abandoned on Friday evening, and when none of them returned home, a search was started.

Hundreds joined RCMP and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue in their efforts to find the three men.

Two bodies and the vehicle in which they were last seen were found on a river Sunday.

RCMP says that the deaths are probably not due to “crime,” but that the addition of the BC Coroner service still determines what caused the men to die.

Our thoughts are with the families of all three victims and all those affected and affected by this horrible tragic event, Sgt states. Brett Sinden of the Sooke RCMP. We would like to thank all the volunteers who have helped with the search in recent days.

The police do not identify the men, but an earlier release indicates that they were looking for Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and AJ Jensen, all 20 years old.