Body Found Blocks From Where Woman Missing In Attleboro

Updated: 5:28 a.m. EST Jan 22, 2020

Attleboro police are investigating the discovery of a body outside a building. A man said he found a woman’s body on Mary Street on Tuesday and called 911. The discovery was made just four blocks from where 44-year-old Janessa Isaacs was reported missing. Police have not clarified whether the two cases are linked, but said on Tuesday that Isaacs is no longer considered missing.

