BoC keeps its course ... experts agree and disagree

The Bank of Canada (BoC) overnight rate was 1.75 percent last week due to a global economy showing signs of improvement since October and a recovery in the housing sector (in some parts of Canada).

“A lot has happened in the last three months. Global economic growth appears to have reached its lowest point, as evidenced by a revival of trade and production indicators, ”said BoC Governor Stephen Poloz in his tariff announcement. “The uncertainty remains high, of course, but the Phase One China-US. Trade deal and the ongoing ratification of CUSMA are positive developments that should lead to lower business uncertainty over time everywhere, including in Canada. “

A reduced risk of rising inflation was an influencer.

“Our analysis suggested that overall overcapacity in the Canadian economy has increased, which will cause some downward pressure on inflation,” said Poloz. “We believe that the excess capacity is not evenly distributed, but is concentrated in the Prairies and in Newfoundland and Labrador. Our estimate of the output gap is based on a partially updated estimate of the potential of the economy. We will have a more fulsome update in April. At the same time, household financial vulnerabilities remain high, although we will analyze the positive implications of a higher household saving rate for those vulnerabilities. “

The panel of economists from Finder.com unanimously predicted the interest rate cut, although 31 percent of the panel thought it should have been cut.

Poloz said it wasn’t necessary. Yet.

“All things considered, the Governing Council was of the opinion that the risk ratio does not justify lower interest rates at the moment. In shaping this vision, we have weighed the risk that inflation would fall below the target against the risk that a lower interest rate trajectory would lead to higher financial vulnerabilities, making it even harder to reach the inflation target, “he said. “It is clear that this balance can change over time as the data evolves. In this context, the Board of Directors will closely monitor whether the recent growth slowdown is more sustained than predicted. When assessing incoming data, the Bank will pay particular attention to developments in consumer spending, the housing market and business investment. “

James Laird, co-founder of Ratehub Inc. and president of CanWise Financial Mortgage Broker, believes an interest rate cut is appropriate at some point this year.

“The Bank’s announcement was particularly pessimistic, referring to various areas of concern, including weaker economic growth, declining exports, slowing corporate investments, delayed job creation and declining consumer confidence,” says Laird. “If these variables continue to fall, a monetary stimulus may be needed at some point in 2020. The Bank’s language and tone suggest that a fall in interest rates is now more likely.”

Warren Lovely, Jocelyn Paquet and Taylor Schleich wrote about the financial markets in the National Bank newsletter and said the BoC had left the door open.

“Given today’s sober statement and the so-called crystallization of downside risks, a reduction can hardly be excluded. Nevertheless, we are reluctant to abandon our long-term call for no discount (s) from the Supervisory Board in 2020, whereby our interest demand includes a short-term economic recovery, including fiscal incentives that the Supervisory Board still needs to take fully into account. Disregarding market expectations, at or above core inflation may also argue for maintaining cruise control policies for the remainder of Governor Poloz’s term of office (which expires on June 2). “

Alicia Macdonald, associate director of Economic Forecasting, Conference Board of Canada, and member of the Finder.com panel, agrees.

“Growth is expected to pick up in the first quarter of this year and to grow roughly in line with the underlying potential of the economy this year,” Macdonald says. “With the latest Business Outlook Survey suggesting that there is little overcapacity outside the Prairies, inflation is well on track and risks related to household vulnerabilities due to high debt levels, the Bank of Canada has little reason to deviate from its business pattern “

Vice-chief economist at Scotiabank, Brett House, also a member of the Finder.com panel, takes the opposite view.

“We see sufficient reasons for the Bank of Canada to pursue a 25 fps cut in the first quarter, followed by a second cut in the second quarter,” says House. “Although inflation is more or less at the target of two percent, this is largely due to idiosyncratic and transient factors that are not related to economy-wide tolerance or a lack thereof. Our weak measures are widening and the aforementioned temporary factors are likely to reverse and exert a renewed downward pressure on inflation. “

So, while the experts are debating, what does all this mean for homeowners and those who have trouble joining them.

“Anyone who currently has a variable-rate mortgage should be happy with this announcement because it is now more likely that the prime lending rate will fall in 2020, in which case the variable mortgage rate is likely to fall,” says Laird. “Immediately after the announcement, the Canadian government’s five-year bond yield fell by more than five percent, suggesting that the market starts to price in a fall. The falling bond yield suggests that fixed-rate mortgages may fall in the short term.

“Anyone who wants to buy a house in the spring of 2020 must have prior approval to understand how much they can qualify for and to maintain today’s rates for the next four months. Consumers should also look out for lenders who launch their spring promotions. “