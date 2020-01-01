Bobbi's ex-boyfriend Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon, dies from apparent overdose

Loading...

According to reports, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown died of an alleged overdose on New Year's Day in Florida.

Nick Gordon, 30, suffered a series of heart attacks after the alleged drug overdose and then died at Altamonte Springs Hospital, according to The Daily Mail.

His brother, Junior Walker, cried his death in a Facebook post, writing: "God, why did I have to lose my brother in New Year?"

"All I can do is cry," the post continued.

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, was found unconscious in the bathtub of her home in Georgia after a suspected drug overdose. Gordon was in the house at that time.

Brown is the daughter of Whitney Houston, who drowned in a bathtub in January 2012. Houston was medically induced coma and died six months later.

The man who discovered Brown in the bathtub, friend Max Lomas, died of an overdose of fentanyl in August 2018.

