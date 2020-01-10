Loading...

Bob Seger was one of the last major artists to put his music on streaming platforms, so it’s not surprising that he was also one of the last to create an official YouTube channel. He was presented Friday with a lyric video for his classic “Night Moves” from 1976.

“The video is the first in a series of lyric videos produced by Capitol to highlight the classic successes of Seger,” reads a press release. “Bob Seger’s official artist channel will also feature rare and classic Seger music videos restored for the first time in HD, and offer custom playlists from Seger’s catalog in HD quality audio, fan-generated videos. , as well as rare and unpublished content. “

Seger previously made a “Night Moves” video in 1994 that starred Matt LeBlanc shortly before becoming a superstar thanks to Friends. The video also showed Seger’s lip sync from 1994 with his original 1976 recording in which he recounted the events of adolescence in 1962.

The Night Moves mirror room is now even more surreal with this lyrical video from 2020 showing the lyrics and graphics related to the song. (Lyric videos are usually reserved for new songs before the release of an appropriate video, but they seem to follow this path, as most of Seger’s most famous songs were created before the clip era.)

The clip was never Seger’s favorite art form, but he created it for “Like a Rock”, “The Fire Inside”, “Changes Are”, “Turn the Page” and “Wait for Me” that will likely appear on this new YouTube channel at some point.

The fate of his first albums remains a complete mystery. In a movement that has confused and frustrated fans for years, it has kept them out for decades and they are extremely difficult to find by any legal means. “Jack White is always asking me about it,” he told Rolling Stone in 2018. “He wants to remix them all and said he would do it for free. But I’m still on to the next thing – the next album, the next tour. Maybe when I retire I will be serious about it. “

Seger completed his Roll Me Away: The Final Tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on November 1, 2019. He left the window very slightly open to perform more shows abroad as it was simply billed as his “last north tour -américaine “. After brief visits in 1977 and 1980, he never played outside of America and there is no indication that such a tour is in the works.

That leaves him a lot of time now to release his first albums. In the meantime, enjoy the new lyric video “Night Moves”.