Bob Peters continues ninth Perth Cup victory

Loading...

Peters also has the second favorite featured play, which will attempt to repeat his 2019 racing success, and for good measure, he also leads an outsider in the Royal Command shot at $ 21.

A CHANCE TO SHINE

Caulfield stages an off-season menu on Saturday where a crowd of bread and butter horses have their chance to shine at a Saturday meeting in town before the big names resume operations in a month.

This doesn't mean that some of those who will be traveling this weekend will not be appreciated and promoted, and the one that the connections Coolmore hopes to make is just the three-year-old Conqueror with a disability Michelle Da Silva .

Fastnet Rock's son could have a class advantage over his older rivals, as he finished second near the Sandown Guineas at Group 2 level when he last started about six weeks ago.

Before that, he had competed in Group 1, 2 and 3 races and had never been dishonored, so he should compete against a peloton led by the shock of David and Coral Feek, winner Randwick I Am Vinnie, who scored at 66-1 when he picked up a reference. 78 for the small stable of Mornington in August.

WINNING FORM

Rob Hickmott.Credit:AAP

The first race, the 1100 meter Cathie Ireland Handicap, is an interesting competition with several youngsters of three years slightly run. Five of the 10 players were winners from the last start, including Golden Gorge, Ocular and How Womantic, who scored at the start. The first, from the court of Melbourne Cup winning coach Rob Hickmott, is the pre-post favorite.

NORTH PRICE

This time of year, all eyes tend to focus on the rich prices offered at the Gold Coast. The Magic Millions race day will take place next weekend, but there are still several hopes that will seek to raise their prize by winning this weekend to carve out a place in future big budget races.

A number of Victorian coaches have hired runners as they seek to catch a piece of the Queensland pie.

Tony and Calvin McEvoy have two entries, Bribery and Lopez, in the Gold Pearl for two-year-old fillies.

Ciaron Maher and David Eustace lead Etana over 1,800 meters, The Wave and Anders, two, in Gold Nugget, while the combination Patrick Payne and Billy Egan, who is so successful in Melbourne, teams up with Zizzis in Rising Stars Magic Millions.

Michael Lynch is The Age's chief football reporter and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

Most seen in sport

Loading