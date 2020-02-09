Bob Marley’s 75th Birthday: see legendary photos by Dennis Morris

Dennis Morris met Bob Marley for the first time in 1973 at the Speakeasy Club in London. “During a sound check, he asked me what life was like as a young black British boy,” recalls the photographer, who was a high school student in England at the time. Marley was impressed enough to spontaneously ask him to join us for the rest of the tour. “The next day I met Bob and the rest of the Wailers in their hotel and climbed in their transit tour bus,” Morris continues. “Bob then turned around and said to me:” Are you ready, Dennis? “And my life-changing adventure began.”

Morris became a friend of the reggae superstar for the next eight years, with candid, soon iconic images of Marley strumming a guitar, dancing and playing ping-pong – a collaboration that lasted until Marley’s death of melanoma in 1981. This month, Morris’ photos will of those unforgettable days can be seen in Los Angeles, during a gallery show organized on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Marley. “He gave me confidence, he gave me hope, he gave me identity, he made my dreams come true,” Morris said in a statement. “And he did the same for millions of others worldwide. Follow Bob, the rebel lives on. “