Bob Marley Tributes: Jimmy Cliff, Snoop Dogg, Wyclef Jean, Erykah Badu

In the early sixties, Desmond Dekker, who worked with Bob in a welding factory, did an audition for me. He went back and said to Bob, “I met Jimmy Cliff” – I already had two hit albums at the time – and sent him to the studio. I played the piano and Bob followed me and said, “That sounds good.” I thought, “This must be someone.” He said, “I have some songs.” I said, “Well, let me listen to them.” The first thing that struck me was that he had a word with words. He put more emphasis on words than on melody. He looked more like a poet. I really liked three of the songs, and for me, those three songs were a summary of who he really was. “Judge Not” was a song about your individuality as a person, who are you to point to me without knowing who I am? who I am. He always went through life. The other song was “Terror,” about people who terrorize people that he was against, and the other song was “One Cup of Coffee,” a love song. side, his individualistic side and his love side together.The combination of all those songs made him who he was.

Reggae was a new form, a new rhythm, a new energy and the Wailers gave him the balance he needed – he needed the harmonies, the vibes of the people around him. And then Rastafarianism really started to become a force in the world, without weapons or bombs. It was a spiritual movement and Bob was the rider on the horse for that movement. The energy in the air was that people wanted to understand themselves as individuals and how they connect as individuals with the cosmic flow. Bob’s whole affair was about god as a person and man as a god, as opposed to a god who was remote, and that was the consciousness that Rastafari brought.

The last time I saw him, I recorded in his studio on Hope Road. I was working early in the morning and Bob heard the music and said, “Who does that?” We went on the porch and sat on the stairs. This was before he embarked on that tour when he collapsed in Central Park. He was always very aware of fitness, but he didn’t look like a fit man. When I heard he collapsed, I said, “He probably pushed himself too hard.” No one confirmed the cancer problem, so I wasn’t convinced he had it. I got news from people in Germany who said, “He’s still positive,” but I was really surprised when he succeeded. I was in San Francisco when I got the news, and during my show that night I asked the audience for a minute’s silence.

In our subconscious we always know when we are going and Bob always seemed to be in a hurry, as if he knew: ‘My time is short. I have to do what I have to do. “He understood what he was about, what his journey and path were. The first day he walked into that studio when I met him, he quickly followed me. He knew it. After he passed, I wrote a song: “Bob Yu did Yu Job.” And he did it.