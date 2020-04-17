Bob Dylan’s new song “I Contain Multitudes”: listen

“I Contain Multitudes” is Bob Dylan’s second new surprise song in three weeks, which seems more and more likely that the Nobel laureate will have a new album on the way – which would be his first collection of original songs since Tempest in 2012. The new song referring to Walt Whitman is much shorter and less overtly ambitious than its release in March, “Murder Most Foul” – “I Contain Multitudes” is a delicate ballad with minimal arrangement (harp guitar chords, rumbling cello, tropical steel) -guitar, zero percussion), and a Tin Pan Alley melody at the “Beyond the Horizon” of 2006.

The lyrics, meanwhile, are full of mischief, puns and daring. “I paint landscapes / I paint nudes,” sings Dylan with an almost audible wink. “I contain multitudes … I am a man of contradictions / I am a man of many moods.”

He nods to David Bowie (rhyming “all the young guys” with the title phrase), Edgar Allan Poe (“I have a revealing heart / like Mr. Poe / I have skeletons in the wall / people you know “), Irish poet Anthony Raftery” The Lass from Bally-na-Lee “, and William Blake, among others. And from time to time, he can mean pure shock: “I’m like Anne Frank / and Indiana Jones / And these bad British boys the Rolling Stones,” he sings.

“Murder Most Foul”, released in March, is a 17-minute song that goes from the assassination of John F. Kennedy to a kaleidoscopic look at 20th-century America. Dylan’s latest album was Triplicate, the last in a series of LPs devoted to covers of pre-rock standards.