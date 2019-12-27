Bo Levi Mitchell restructures its contract with Stampeders

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Bo Levi Mitchell restructured his contract with the Calgary Stampeders.

At the free agency in February 2019, Mitchell signed a four-year contract worth $ 2.8 million. The deal has made Mitchell the second-highest-paid player in the CFL after Mike Reilly who signed a four-year pact with British Columbia. Lions worth $ 2.9 million.

For Mitchell, each season was to increase earnings: $ 675,000, $ 695,000, $ 705,000 and $ 725,000 over the life of the contract. The only year Mitchell and the Stamps reworked was 2020, leaving the last two seasons of the pact intact.

Originally, Mitchell was to make a base salary of $ 305,000, $ 21,000 in accommodation, $ 10,000 in travel and earn $ 350,000 for a list bonus on February 1, 2020. Now Mitchell should be paid a base salary of $ 291,000 and a bonus of $ 250,000 on February 1. , 2020 plus $ 50,000 for the signing of the new agreement.

The total difference between the old and the new equals $ 95,000 in 2020. Since Mitchell accepted and signed the arrangement in December 2019, the signing bonus of $ 50,000 counts towards the salary cap Stampeders for 2019. This allows Calgary to create a $ 145,000 cap for the 2020 season with Mitchell on the books for $ 550,000.

There were mitigating factors for contract restructuring. The salary cap has not increased as much as expected and the minimum wage has increased from $ 54,000 to $ 65,000 in the collective agreement. Mitchell changed his contract to benefit the Stamps and help the overall list. It's still an increase from the $ 475,000 that Mitchell raised in 2018.

Mitchell crowned this exceptional season by leading the Stamps to a CFL championship after avoiding the knife for a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old became the first player in league history to throw for more than 5,000 yards without having a single receiver record of 1,000 yards. Despite a constantly evolving receiving body, Mitchell adapted to the volley and still led the CFL in touchdown passes with 35.

An unfortunate chest injury limited Mitchell to 11 games in 2019. He had a 3,464-yard pass with 19 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while completing 66% of his attempts. Calgary 12-6 in the regular season, finishing second in the West Division, but lost the Western semi-final to McMahon Stadium to eventual champion from the Gray Cup, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The face of the Calgary franchise has led the Stampeders to two Gray Cups, two MVP awards for the CFL title and two CFL MOP trophies. Mitchell originally signed with Calgary in 2012 and has spent this season as a third chain quarterback. He started his first CFL game in 2013 and won the number one full-time quarterback position in 2014.

Mitchell is the leader of the Stamps and shows once again that he is ready to do whatever it takes – on and off the field – to help Calgary win another Gray Cup under his leadership.