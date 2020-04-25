BMW Won Dakar In 1985 With A Young Man Busted Of A Motorcycle

Picture: BMW

Dakar isn’t the kind of race you want to take on with a less than perfect bike, but in 1985 Belgian driver Gaston Rahier managed to win it in a BMW GS break-as-shit. Rahier had already won the Dakar in 1984 and was convinced that his very good 1985 reinforcement would help him repeat it. But then in an average pre-race appearance he put a wrong foot and turned the bike around for a big shock.

BMW and the HPN team that built the bike didn’t have a spare chassis, so they had to get one back together as best they could. As documented in the video below, he would leave two tire tracks in the sand instead of one. What a polite way to say she’s been fucked. Bad.

Rahier team members Eddie Hau and Raymond Loizeaux retired in first race, leaving Gaston as the only BMW bullet left in a pistol with a barrel crushed. With the long meeting in the desert lasting several weeks, Rahier’s BMW sounded somehow limp to bivvy every night. And every night, Rahier’s BMW needed a major overhaul.

Yet, in a way, the man who couldn’t even put his feet on the ground to stand on an immensely unstable motorcycle managed to beat the rest of the competition all the way to the finish line. He rode his bike before the race even started and still manages to get out. The guy and his broken bike are the things that Dakar legends are made of.

And if you’re interested in this story, BMW has turned it into a four-part documentary series that you can see below. I know what I’m going to do tonight.

All of this is pretty amazing. The race to the Dakar is about as far away from the world of two-wheelers as you can get from the average ride you do every day, and the thought of even trying to ride a dog tracking engine on a Nevada day dry gives me chills. Much respect to Gaston. I will bring a pair of glasses in his honor tonight.

