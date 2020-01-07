BMW to kill V12 quad-turbo diesel engines and headlights

Loading...

BMW has revealed that its flagship quad-turbo diesel and V12 engines will be destroyed, but the brand will not give up internal combustion engines for many decades.

In a recent interview with Auto News Europe, BMW’s director of research and development, Klaus Froehlich, revealed that the quad-turbo diesel, used in models such as the BMW 750d and the BMW M550d, will be deleted , just like the 1.5-liter three-cylinder diesel engine. used by the likes of the Mini Cooper D and others.

“On the diesel side, production of the three-cylinder 1.5-liter engine will end and the 400-horsepower six-cylinder will not be replaced because it is too expensive and too complicated to build with its four turbos,” says Froehlich.

As for BMW’s V12 flagship engine, it also appears to be on the cutting block.

“The V-12 may not have a future since we only produce a few thousand units each year and the several thousand euros of additional costs it takes to make them comply with the rules more stringent emissions, “said Froehlich.

While this is sad, it is not surprising given the new emission regulations and the industry’s current downsizing trend. However, the Bavarian automaker should keep the V12 in its ranks at least until 2023, when the current M760Li should be replaced. Froehlich added that it was also difficult to create a solid business case for the company in order to keep its flagship biturbo V8 engine.

“With regard to the V-8, it’s already difficult to create a solid business case to keep it alive given that we have a high-power six-cylinder plug-in hybrid unit that delivers 441 kilowatts (600 hp) of power and enough torque to destroy many transmissions.

Fortunately, BMW does not intend to abandon internal combustion engines anytime soon. “Our four and six cylinder diesel engines will stay for at least another 20 years and our gasoline units for at least 30 years,” said Froechlich.