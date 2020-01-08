BMW says it will continue to produce gasoline engines for at least 30 years

Loading...

Photo: BMW

BMW isn’t really that interested in electric cars. It produces the i3 and i8, yes, but it has never committed to a dedicated electrical platform and overall, it has simply pulled its feet on the whole thing. And even after the retirement of his former CEO Harold Krüger, old habits die hard. Some of the latest evidence: His head of development says he will make gas engines for “at least 30 years.”

That is, according to research and development chief Klaus Froehlich, who recently said in an interview with Automotive News that BMW has high hopes for fuel cell vehicles, similar to Mazda. According to Froehlich, fuel cell vehicles make the most sense for light and heavy trucks.

However, his more interesting statements relate to how he sees the future of gasoline and diesel engines. (Froelich also had a lot to say about Volkswagen, Tesla, and other automakers when Jalopnik spoke to him in the summer.)

On the diesel side, the production of the 1.5-liter three-cylinder entry-level engine is discontinued and the 400-hp six-cylinder is not replaced because its four turbos make it too expensive and too complicated to build. However, our four- and six-cylinder diesel engines remain for at least 20 years and our petrol engines for at least 30 years.

One might consider that BMW’s refusal to fully engage in electrification may leave a realistic impression, since fully electric cars still only have a single-digit market share in Europe.

The best assumption is that electrified vehicles will account for 20 to 30 percent of global sales by 2030, but with a very different global distribution. China’s large east coast cities will soon become fully electric, while western China will have to rely on gasoline engines for the next 15 to 20 years due to a lack of infrastructure.

And for Europe?

In Europe, people do not like to jump directly to BEV, so plug-in hybrids are the right solution. They are used as BEVs during the week and run on petrol on weekends or long trips. We expect plug-in hybrids to account for up to 25 percent of (European) sales, gasoline and diesel will have more than 50 percent, and the rest will be BEV.

How about the usa

Most USA do not need BEVs.

But even if the business case is clear, it’s strange for a company in 2020 not even to pretend it’s about climate change in electric vehicles, but that also speaks for the power of government intervention because you have the mind if BMW would like to manufacture ICE cars forever if the Chinese and European regulations would not require them to do things differently. The only thing is that I’m not entirely sure whether modern BMW owners will take care of what’s under the hood as long as their car has the badge.