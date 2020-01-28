BMW says hydrogen vehicles could be as cheap as ICE models by 2025

BMW’s vice president for hydrogen, fuel cell technology and vehicle projects, Dr Jürgen Guldner, believes that the cost of fuel cell vehicles will fall in the coming years.

He says hydrogen models could become as cheap as ICE vehicles within five years. While discussing with the Telegraph the automaker’s plans for fuel cells, Guldner revealed that work is underway on the third generation of BMW’s hydrogen powertrain technology.

It has been almost five years since BMW partnered with Toyota in 2015 to collaborate on hydrogen technology.

“We are already starting work on the third generation with a clear challenge to reduce costs to the point where we can enter the market,” said Guldner. “2025 would be the first (for price parity with the ICE). If you look at the plans that Japan, Korea and others have published, they all suggest a window of opportunity between 2025 and 2030 to equalize costs with conventional technology. “

Guldner says that one way to reduce the costs of hydrogen powertrains will be to reduce the amount of platinum used to make the small cells in the fuel cell.

In 2022, BMW is expected to launch its X5 FCEV after seeing the hydrogen SUV in the form of the i Hydrogen Next FCEV concept at last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. The prototypes currently being tested by BMW are good for between 250 and 300 miles (402-482 km) of range, but Guldner says they will soon be able to cover 350 miles (563 km). The hydrogen versions of the X6 and X7 are expected to follow the X5 FCEV on the market.