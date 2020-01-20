BMW M340i xDrive Touring wears $ 6,000 individual Verde Ermes painting with Gusto

Automakers know they can make a lot of money by offering exclusive options for as many models as possible, including their traditional models.

BMW plays this game very well thanks to its BMW Individual Manufaktur program, which has recently expanded its area of ​​expertise. Please note, not all models of the manufacturer are available with BMW Individual options.

In addition to most BMW M models, the current range includes only the 3, 5, 7 and 8 series. This makes the G20 3 Series the entry ticket to BMW Individual and, as the following video presentation by the British vlogger proves Joe Achilles, you can end up with a really special 3 Series if you’re willing to pay extra.

The video shows an M340i xDrive Touring whose outstanding feature is the BMW Individual Verde Ermes. It is a special green shade made famous by Lamborghini but not exclusive to the Italian brand. The car in the video is actually the very first BMW 3 Series Touring to feature this exquisite paint finish that costs £ 4,500 (almost $ 6,000) in the UK.

The list price of £ 60,000 ($ 78,260) for this passenger car should come as no surprise, since the exclusive paintwork and BMW Individual Merino leather interior together cost £ 7,700. It is the equivalent of just over $ 10,000 in U.S. currency. Do you want to spend as much to make your M340i Touring more attractive or would you rather use the money to improve its performance and bring it closer to the F81 M3 Touring that BMW will not do?

Attention, for most people, the original BMW M340i xDrive Touring offers more than enough performance. Its 3.0-liter turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine provides 369 hp (374 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, enough for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h (0 to 62 mph). 4.5 seconds and a top speed limited to 250 km / h (155 mph).

