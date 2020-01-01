BMW M135i subjected to the Dyno test, does the Mercedes-AMG A35 have to worry?

Loading...

How much power does the new BMW M135i have? The answer depends on who you ask.

According to the official BMW specifications, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine delivers a power of 306 hp (302 hp / 225 kW) and a torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). That is enough for the hot-hatch front-wheel drive with front-wheel drive to do the 0-100 km / h (0-62 mph) sprint in 4.8 seconds and up at 250 km / h (155 mph).

Review: the new M135i has a lot of talent but does not feel like a traditional BMW

The body style, the length of the wheelbase and the power level compare with the Audi S3 Sportback and the very first Mercedes-AMG A35. Both models are capable of comparable performance, and if you want more from a stock hot hatch, then you have to take it one step higher and go for the RS3 Sportback or the imminent AMG A45 S, because BMW has no challenger to their preferences .

Now that is a completely different story, so back to our original question: how much power does the 2020 M135i have? According to EvolveAutomotive, who owned a car from a customer and tied it to the dyno, the answer is almost the same as advertised by BMW. Well, almost goes for the starting part and a bit more for the torque level.

We will not spoil the result, because you have to watch the short video to find out, but it seems that this time the manufacturer has his numbers almost on the spot.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aClQgYL88A (/ embed)