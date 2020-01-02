BMW could build electric motors in five years

Loading...

It is not only electric cars that have appeared more and more frequently in recent years, because electric engines are also becoming commonplace. However, BMW Motorrad does not seem to be in a hurry to bring its own electric bicycles onto the market.

While talking to Cycle World recently, head of BMW Motorrad said Dr. Markus Schramm that electric motorcycles can be useful in urban environments, but that could be it.

"As the Vision DC Roadster concept shows, we see this as a capital portfolio of the future," he said. “In the urban environment it is possible that an electric BMW motorcycle will be available in five years. In the touring, off-road and sports segments I am not sure if we will see them. "

The BMW Vision DC Roadster was introduced at the company's # NEXTGen event in June as a fully electric model with a battery pack with metal cooling fins and two fans. The steering of power through the rear wheels is a cylindrical electric motor. The bike has an exterior design like no other BMW motorcycle and is not expected to find its way to the production line.

"I am convinced that the motorcycle is becoming increasingly important as a product – not about commuting, but as a leisure product," Schramm added during the interview. "Electric mobility will be important for motorcycles in urban areas within five years."

If electric power is more common on motorcycles aimed at commuter traffic in the city, it seems inevitable that motorcycles with more enthusiasm will retain their high-speed internal combustion engines for many years to come.