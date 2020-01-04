BMW 3-series Gran Turismo production ends, very few will miss it

Loading...

BMW no longer has an ugly duckling in the premium compact car family, because the production of the 3-Series Gran Turismo (GT) has stopped.

Part of a cost-saving measure, according to Autocar, the decision comes not long after the managers have stated that the demand for the model was still sufficient to keep it in the portfolio.

The British car manufacturer's website no longer has the 3 Series GT, which was based on the previous F3X generation of the car, but the new 3 Series Sedan and Touring, available from £ 32,565 ($ 42,946) and £ 34,065 respectively ($ 44,924). In Germany, on the other hand, the 3er liftback is still for sale, alongside the G20 sedan and G21, starting at € 40,700 ($ 45,553), € 2,850 ($ 3,190) more than the first and € 1,300 ($ 1,455) ) more than the latter.

Review: long-term test results from the BMW 3-Series GT as a great choice

A successor to the 3-Series GT is not being considered, as the more modern G2X generation of the 3-Series will be offered in the salon and Estate body styles, namely the G20 and G21, as well as the long G28 wheelbase, which is strictly targeted is on China.

Presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2013 and facelifted three years later, the 3-Series GT (F34) was offered with four- and six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines in rear and four-wheel drive configurations. It was both longer and longer than the Saloon and Touring, and the wheelbase was shared with the F35 LWB sedan that was produced for the Chinese market, adding an additional 110 mm (4.3 in) between the two axles and therefore more than enough space, which was nevertheless not enough to keep him in the line-up.

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …