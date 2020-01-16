VANCOUVER – BMO Financial Group says it is setting up an advisory board of indigenous leaders from around the country after an indigenous man and his 12-year-old granddaughter are enthralled in one of the Vancouver locations.

CEO Darryl White says in a statement that the customer “was not treated with respect or confidence” and his arrest after trying to open an account for his granddaughter is “unacceptable.”

Eight people have been appointed to the Advisory Board and BMO says it will be expanded from its original membership to represent more First Nation, Metis and Inuit communities.

Earlier this week, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner in B.C. said it requested information from the Vancouver police to determine whether the actions of officers who made the arrests on December 20 are misconduct.

The investigation is being conducted by the Delta Police.

White said his employees have difficult tasks that sometimes require them to make important decisions based on incomplete information, but the decisions made in this case were wrong.

“We get these decisions right most of the time,” he said in the statement. “We didn’t do that this time. I – and our entire organization – apologize for what happened. We just shouldn’t have called the police regardless of the circumstances.”

He said the bank is also introducing new training in collaboration with indigenous leaders for its senior leadership across the country and accelerating training for all its employees in response to the call of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for more information about the history of indigenous peoples .

“People are disappointed and angry with us, and I don’t blame them,” White said.

“I acknowledge that apologies alone are not enough. The goat stops at me. I know we have to do better and we will do better. The creation of this council is an important step. “

