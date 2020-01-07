Blurry vision? These astigmatism treatments can help you see more clearly

Loading...

If you’ve ever squinted on a screen, had trouble seeing clearly at night, had a headache, or been treated with near or far blurred vision, chances are you may have astigmatism.

According to Healthline, astigmatism is a common vision problem caused by a mistake in the shape of the cornea. While the normal corneas are round, a person with astigmatism has a cornea in the shape of a soccer ball, which changes the passage of light to the retina.

The result? Blurry vision.

The good news is that unlike glaucoma, cataracts or other more serious conditions, astigmatism is not an eye disease. Astigmatism is easy to treat – even curable – but the important thing is to catch it as soon as possible to avoid more serious and permanent eye conditions.

So, if you want to start seeing 20/20 in 2020, here are some treatments that can help correct or eliminate this pesky blurred vision.

Glasses and contacts

The most common and least invasive treatments for astigmatism are corrective glasses and contact lenses.

But before you go out and buy yourself a pair of trendy specs at the pharmacy, it’s a good idea to have your eyes checked by a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist to be sure you get the correction you need.

Laser assisted in situ keratomileusia surgery (LASIK)

Although glasses and contact lenses can be effective, many people prefer to permanently correct their astigmatism by laser eye surgery, also known as LASIK.

Since the mid-1990s, doctors have corrected astigmatism, myopia, and hyperopia by using heat-free, computer-guided lasers to reshape the cornea. As the procedure has improved and become more accessible over the years, more and more people are living without glasses or contact.

Of course, when it comes to your vision, you want to make sure you get the best care from the most qualified professionals. With more than 80,000 procedures performed, experienced LASIK surgeons from Hoopes Vision can help. They also offer free LASIK exams to determine which procedure is right for you.

Shutterstock

Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK)

For people who are not ideal LASIK candidates due to thin or irregularly shaped corneas, PRK may be a viable option.

PRK differs slightly from LASIK in that no incision is made to create a flap on the cornea. Instead, the outer layer of the cornea is removed and the laser treatment is performed in the same way as LASIK.

While the results of PRK and LASIK are virtually the same, the most noticeable difference is in recovery time, as PRK procedures take longer to heal.

Extraction of small incision lenticles (SMILE)

SMILE is a new FDA approved technique that uses a single laser. Based on the patient’s prescription, the laser will create a microscopic “lens” (tissue disc) inside the intact cornea. The lenticle is then extracted through a small opening.

Since SMILE is not done on the surface of the eye or under a flap, this allows for faster recovery and potentially reduces symptoms of dry eye. If you were not a LASIK or PRK candidate in the past, you could benefit from this procedure.

Stay alert to eye health

Caring for your eyes not only improves your quality of life, but also those around you. Whether you want to be a more efficient employee, a successful entrepreneur or a safer driver on the road, you need optimal vision.

Laser vision correction at Hoopes Vision is your key to making sure nothing gets in the way of you and your life goal. For a limited time, Hoopes Vision is offering $ 800 off your LASIK all-laser procedure. For more details or to schedule a consultation, visit the Hoopes Vision website.

Even if you can see clearly, doctors recommend comprehensive eye exams at least every two years to maintain healthy vision. Make an appointment with an optometrist today to assess your overall eye health.