Blumhouse adaptation of FIRST REGISTER Stephen King Getting ready to shoot later this year – GeekTyrant

Blumbouse is preparing for their upcoming adaptation Stephen KingA classic novel Fire starter. This is the second film adaptation of the book, and I’m interested to see what Blumhouse has planned for it.

King’s original story follows a young girl named Charlie McGee, who develops polymathic abilities and abducts a secret government agency called the Department of Scientific Information, aka “The Shop.” They want to take advantage of her powerful gift as a weapon. Clearly, this had a heavy impact on Stranger Things. The first film was released in 1984 and starred very young Drew Barrymore, who gave a wonderful performance.

Movieweb is updating the new movie thanks to the screenwriter Scott Teems (The Quarry). When asked about the status of the film, Teems said:

“I’m still the writer. We only got a new director named Keith Thomas and he made a great movie called The Vigil coming up this year, and Universal and Blumhouse, they are trying to make Firestarter. It has always been an important project for them. I think we are taking active steps towards making it happen this year. You know, the industry shut down notwithstanding, and that could change things, but for now, I hope it happens this year. “

No casting news to share at this time, but are there any young actors you’d like to see take the lead role?