Bluetooth announces LE Audio to remedy everything you hate about Bluetooth

Bluetooth is getting a major feature update with the new LE Audio standard announced by the Bluetooth SIG this week at CES. Bluetooth LE Audio is intended to solve a number of problems that make the function less capable and flexible than it should be, while at the same time improving audio quality.

First: improved audio quality. So far, Bluetooth has used the SBC codec, described as “designed to achieve reasonably good audio quality at average bit rates while maintaining a low computing complexity.” Translation: It is not very good. The new LC3 codec improves audio quality considerably while the bit rate remains low. If I had to guess, I would assume that the codec is now a bit more computer-intensive than the last one – we saw H.265 make a similar transaction to H.264. At 160 Kbps, every listener preferred the newer codec, but LC3 even had a majority at 345 Kbps.

Bluetooth LE Audio supports native multi-stream audio. At this time, when your phone sends a Bluetooth signal to a pair of earphones, the signal is sent only to one earphone, which is then responsible for forwarding the signal to the other earphone. If you have ever noticed that one of your earphones deflates before the other, this is why – one earphone works as a transmitter and receiver, while the other receives only. With multi-stream audio support, that problem has disappeared. This can help with audio latency; LE Audio does not have to use software tricks to correctly synchronize the audio in your ears.

Another added benefit of multi-stream support is that multiple people can tune into the same broadcast as you. This function is called Broadcast Audio and makes it possible to share audio streams with several people. A Bluetooth SIG representative told The Verge that hearing aid owners going to the cinema could synchronize their hearing aids with the movie.

“Location-based audio sharing holds the potential to change the way we experience the world around us,” said Peter Liu of Bose Corporation and member of the Bluetooth SIG Board. “For example, people can select the audio broadcast by silent TVs in public locations, and places such as theaters and lecture rooms can share audio to help visitors with hearing loss and offer audio in multiple languages.”

Formal support for hearing aids is added to the LE Audio standard and the Bluetooth SIG sees this as an option to integrate Bluetooth support into more products such as televisions. Some of these functions are places where Qualcomm and Apple have introduced their own innovations (Qualcomm with its AptX codec, Apple with the W1 processor that creates a better linking experience), but the SIG makes them formal components of the standard.

The disadvantage of this flurry of activity is that it probably means that new devices are being purchased and that support will not follow soon. The LE Audio standard will be introduced in the first half of 2020, which means that this year we will probably no longer see any supporting devices until the holidays (at best) or, more likely, early 2021.

