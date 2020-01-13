Blueger, Tanev Beat AZ 4-3 in SO

The line in Pittsburgh Penguins (28-12-5) with Teddy Blueger, Zach Aston-Reese and Brandon Tanev flourished in the tight battle against the Arizona Coyotes. And it was no surprise that Penguins’ best line on Sunday scored the tying goal in the final minutes, as Brandon Tanev scored to force the Penguins fourth overtime in their last six games. Then Blueger picked up the Penguins in the shootout, while the Penguins beat Arizona with 4-3 in a shootout in the Gila Arena on Sunday.

Blueger scored in the eighth round of the shootout to complete the perfect three-game west coast road trip from Penguins.

The penguins also avoided a possible hairy moment in the last minutes of overtime. Blueger was called on to pick up, although Arizona may have helped Connor Garland ahead of the call. However, on the subsequent rush Garland stuck Evgeni Malkin and the penalties were compensatory. The teams still ended the 65-minute match right away.

Tanev became the eighth Penguins player to score 10 goals this season.

In an otherwise flat or painfully flat first afternoon period, the Penguins scored their second five-in-three goal this season. Just two minutes into the game, Arizona took a slash penalty ahead of Clayton Keller, which was briefly followed by the game penalty delay by Lawson Crouse.

The Penguins only needed 18 seconds in favor of two men. Bryan Rust moved a pass over the fold to Jared McCann (13), who threw him in the wide open net.

However, the Penguins only had one shot in the first period. They reached two shots on goal when Teddy Blueger got a chance halfway through the period.

Late in the first period, Arizona surprised the disinterested defenders of the penguins and endured them in knots. Taylor Hall skated behind Penguins’ net, but nobody covered Connor Garland. Hall folded an easy pass to Garland (15) who cut the net and shot past Penguin’s goalkeeper Tristan Jarry.

It was the first goal of Arizona in more than two games.

At the start of the second period, Patric Hornqvist almost scored his 11th goal of the season. With Arizona goalkeeper Adin Hill sprawled in the fold, Hornqvist was partially waved at the shot.

However, about a minute later, Hornqvist (11) made it up to Penguins’ second power-play goal. Hornqvist stormed from the right corner and defeated Hill through the five holes.

However, Arizona re-balanced the game a few minutes later. Former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall (10) broke a sneaky wrist photo through a screen and Jarry did not see the photo.

The Penguins flashed Arizona in the second period with extended puck possession and shot 22 shots at Hill. However, the Penguins could not get the third goal, not even when Zach Aston-Reese hit the post during an extended shift in the attacking zone.

Winger Alex Galchenyuk played a prominent role in his return to Arizona after the Penguins took him over for Phil Kessel last June, but it was not the high point he probably envisioned. Galchenyuk took a third penalty and stayed on the ice after the penalty. He failed to cover downtown Derek Stepan in Arizona for the Penguins’ net and failed to disrupt the centering pass to Stepan, which became the leading goal.

Jarry stopped 25 of 28 shots and seven of the eight shooting attempts. Hill stopped 30 of 33 shots but allowed two shootout attempts.