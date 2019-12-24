Blueface raises money for the homeless, fans react with disgust

Loading...

LA rapper Blueface wanted to attend the ceremony yesterday, but the way he chose to give something back angered fans who criticized his actions as dehumanizing. On Monday afternoon, Blueface went to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles and rained dollar bills while standing on a vehicle. In the video below, the homeless residents of Skid Row can be seen trying to save the fallen money. One says "thank you" when Blueface gets back into the vehicle.

However, as soon as the video went viral on Twitter, observers outweighed Blue’s actions and called them “disgusting and degrading”.

One observer noted with empathy that she believed Blueface's heart was in the right place, but “you can't help people by humiliating them. The little money they scraped off the floor is not enough to help. There were more effective ways to help. "

#Blueface, your heart may have been in the right place and your privilege created blind spots for you, but you cannot help people by humiliating them. The little money they scraped off the floor is not enough to help. There were more effective ways to help. https://t.co/mWbEGE6UOp

– Ari Hall (@adarayaffa) December 24, 2019

In the meantime, some of Blueface's rapper colleagues got involved. Chika pointed out that "there are far better ways to give something to the needy than to make yourself a spectacle and throw money into the air", and suggested that he "do a grocery ride" and "something about." the people out there could learn. "Cupcakke simply called Blueface" a real cornball. "

There are far better ways to give something to the needy than to make yourself a freaking spectacle and throw money into the air.

do a food drive. learn about the people out there. like not even Tryna hate him, but damn it. https://t.co/6E9UqkO2A1

– CHIKA (@oranicuhh), December 24, 2019

However, Blueface has its defenders. One remarked, "I had an opinion about it and then asked myself how much money did you give? The answer was not. Go ahead with Blueface. Others asked, "When Blueface stood in front of you and threw $ 50,000, did you end up on Twitter complaining about how bad it was, or did you get that shit? "

I had an opinion about it and then wondered how much money did you give yourself? The answer was not. Go ahead with Blueface https://t.co/eMorstwhYd

– The Spike Lee by D. C. (@_MCKENTON_), December 24, 2019

If Blueface stood in front of you and you threw $ 50,000, did you end up on Twitter complaining about how run down it was, or did you pick up on this shit?

– Miss Toe-Lurr (@BlondeTremaine) December 24, 2019

Overall, however, it appears that Blueface was aiming for a good deed, but left a lot to be desired in its method. More answers can be found below.

I was homeless before.

This is not disrespectful.

Here was NULL good intentions. #blueface treats these people like animals when he was able to donate to the 3 animal shelters that are within 3 blocks of this location to help more people and enable them to maintain their dignity

– Sean Cory Cooper (@SeanCoryCooper) December 24, 2019

How much money did you donate? How did you help the homeless? All these bums criticize #Blueface for doing something while people don't shit for the homeless, but have a lot to say about what he's doing on the couch .. smh pic.twitter.com/qkZ70iQEOK

– RebelliousSoul (@GaiaOsiris) December 24, 2019

"He still gave them money," "You would have picked it up." "What did you donate?"

– Ciera clause 3 (@nochillciera) of December 24, 2019

#Blueface yall niggas really freaks out a nigga so it rains on the homeless, in a positive … oh damn, no.

– Trapper of the Year (@ YallAre1) December 24, 2019

It is disgusting and de-humanizing. Stop making glasses out of other people's difficult situations.

Capitalism is a system that allows Blueface to have all this money while people are homeless. Another reason to destroy this shit. https://t.co/5eYK4HCFDu

– michael ☭ Ⓥ 🇮🇹🇵🇷 (@ReadAndAct_) December 24, 2019

#Blueface is the definition of a nigga, and those who defend it are part of the reason why blacks will NEVER come together. I don't want to be associated with anyone who thinks their antics are okay. pic.twitter.com/5YpzMcNAw6

– Cortri Trotter (@CortriTrotter) December 24, 2019

Blueface is the same nigga who threw his mother and sister out of the house. You think he had good intentions when he raised money for the homeless?

– Duncan Mcloud from the Clan Mcloud (@Kowenmoffor) December 24, 2019

If you don't like how he did it, take your ass out and give each person some money until you see Blueface give something back for the holidays 💯 https://t.co/bFDW6IgfxZ

– Uncle Trav (@MackEasy_) December 24, 2019

As some people see, there is something wrong with what Blueface did to me … how would you ever throw money at the homeless or the less fortunate? Good intentions or not that shit is damn rude and disgusting.

– Zuckertitten ✨ (@PureGolddddddd) December 24, 2019

#Blueface could easily have donated that to the animal shelters or given them the money. Instead, he thoughtlessly tossed it into the air as a complete spectacle and risked violence among the homeless. It is extremely disrespectful and dehumanizing.

– Captain Hat (@ CaptHat211), December 24, 2019

