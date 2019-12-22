Blueface and his crew are said to have beaten up a man who packed his chain

Loading...

Blueface is not friendly to people who touch its jewelry. When Blueface performed for a private birthday party in a club, it was reported that there was an argument with someone who thought it was a good idea to grab his chain.

Blueface encountered a fan who tried to steal his chain in a shisha lounge in LA on Friday. According to TMZ, Blueface and his crew arrived at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge, where he jumped up and performed on stage with a Burberry puffer jacket. After flaunting his music, the rapper and his entourage enjoyed their night when a man was reportedly trying to steal his chain straight from his body. In a video that was recorded by spectators in the lounge, the Blueface team immediately jumped on the man and the rapper himself got involved. According to the report, Blueface's security eventually stopped fighting, but not before Blueface threw a few blows.

Before the incident, Blueface had an eventful year 2019. His breakout hit "Thotiana" earned him a place in Billboard's Hot 100 charts. The rapper was chosen to be part of XXL's Freshman Class, but not before he got into trouble in his private life. Blueface was arrested on charges of crime and later made a video verbally arguing with his mother.

See where Blueface ranks on Uproxx & # 39; Best Songs Of 2019.