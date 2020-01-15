Blue Prism integrates Thoughtonomy, launches a trio of RPA-as-a-service offers

AI in the workplace: we prefer robots to managers, according to the survey

Would you trust a robot more than your manager? A new global study found that the majority of employees would certainly do that.

Management of AI and ML in the company

The AI ​​and ML implementations are in full swing, but for CXOs the biggest problem is managing these initiatives and finding out where the data science team fits and which algorithms should be bought versus built.

Blue Prism is rolling out its digital staff and robotic process automation tools through software-as-a-service based on the intellectual property acquired when purchasing Thoughtonomy.

Last year, Blue Prism acquired Thoughtonomy in an attempt to offer RPA as a service. Now that integration is complete, Blue Prism is pushing its applications as cloud services. Thoughtonomy is now called Blue Prism Cloud.

In a recent interview, Blue Prism CEO Alastair Bathgate said the company has typically delivered its RPA implementations in data centers, but will move to the cloud over time. “Ultimately, the customer can choose which platform they want. Thoughtonomy allows the customer to deploy a digital workforce on the SaaS model,” Bathgate said.

Terry Walby, CEO of Thoughtonomy, added that the company “listened attentively to customers and invested in creating a range of AI capabilities that could help them overcome the challenges of scaling up their automation strategy.”

With Blue Prism Cloud, the company can better connect with public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google. Chinese clouds such as Alibaba will also get involved at some point, Bathgate said.

The SaaS offering from Blue Prism is part of the company’s connected RPA strategy to build a complete portfolio and ecosystem through its Digital Exchange with partners.

Blue prism

Regarding the SaaS offering, Blue Prism has launched the following: