Blue Monday 2020 - what is it and why is today 'the most depressing day' of the year?

THE festive cheers are over now, but the weather is still just as gloomy and you may have gained a few pounds or spent too much money to buy gifts for your loved ones.

All these factors together form a perfect storm for Blue Monday – a single day that is considered the most depressing of the year. Here is the low point.

If you have not succeeded in maintaining your new annual resolution, do not be too strict on yourself Credit: Getty Images

When is Blue Monday 2020?

The alleged day of gloom is Monday, January 20.

The date is generally reported as falling on the third Monday in January, but can also be on the second or fourth Monday, or even the Monday of the last week of January.

The first was January 24 in 2005.

If you suffer from long-term depression, don’t be afraid to seek help. Credit: Getty Images

What is Blue Monday?

It is calculated using a series of factors in a (not particularly scientific) mathematical formula.

The factors are: the weather, the level of debt (in particular the difference between debt and our ability to pay), the amount of time since Christmas, the time since the failure of our good intentions for the new year, low motivational levels and feeling that we have to take charge of the situation.

Originally conceived by a PR company, it has now become an annual event.

Mood-enhancing films for Blue Monday

Sometimes a good film creates a brilliant mood enhancer. Kyle Entwistle, Film Content Manager at Vue Entertainment has put together a top 10 list of feel good films that will make you feel less gloomy.

Bridesmaids (2011)

A brilliant and pant-wettingly funny comedy that you are guaranteed to pick up

Superbad (2007)

So many great lines and a true image of friendship

Before Sunrise (1995)

One of the greatest romantic films in the history of cinema. Intelligent, passionate and unmissable

Up (2009)

Guaranteed to make you cry within the first heartbreaking 10 minutes, ready to make you sob with joy at the end

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Not just one of the best movies of all time, but a true life-confirming story of hope

Mary Poppins (1964)

A classic in the true sense, Poppins fills you with joy, from the smile that is impossible to wipe to your toe-ticking feet

Rocky (1976)

The biggest underdog story in film history, prepare to shout and pump your fist for the Italian stallion

As Good As it Gets (1997)

Jack Nicholson is the kind of movie that you wish you could watch for the first time over and over again.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

A brilliant representation of love and friendship, there is no better Rom-Com than when Harry Met Sally

Coco (2017)

You must see this offer from Pixar! The story of a boy who enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, Coco is guaranteed to fill you with joy and happiness. Pre-book tickets here.

What can you do about Blue Monday?

Playing sports, starting an activity that you have wanted to do for a long time and enjoying time with friends and family all help to eliminate the winter blues.

Personal trainer Andy Ward recommends that exercising is a great way to feel down, and it is best to avoid eating too much and shun your friends.

He said: “Squeeze in 30 minutes of practice, it can be a quick walk, a light jog, a relaxing dive or an intense HIIT lesson – just move for 30 minutes to feel the benefits.

“There are dozens of different fitness classes available. January is a great time to start new hobbies and meet new people. “

If you don’t feel like getting active on the day itself, you might want to book something to distract you, even if it’s something as simple as a trip to the cinema.

However, if you are struggling with depressed feelings for a long time, you should contact your doctor or a trusted family member or friend. Click here for help.

Why do some people not like the idea of ​​Blue Monday?

Mental health charity Spirit is ridiculous for the idea of ​​Blue Monday and claims that the concept has no basis for scientific research.

A statement on their websites says: “Here at Mind, we think it’s dangerously misleading.

“Those of us who suffer from depression know that those feelings are not determined by the date.

“This implies that they uphold the myth that depression just” feels a bit gloomy, “something that doesn’t have to be taken seriously.”

Mind’s Head of Information Stephen Buckley said: “Blue Monday contributes to harmful misconceptions about depression and trivializes a disease that can be life threatening.”

Several subsidiaries of the Samaritan charity in the UK want to make Blue Monday Brew Monday and will offer a brew and chat at events across the country. The Samaritans helpline is available free of charge every day of the year.

If you or someone you know needs help in dealing with mental health problems, you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or visit the Mind website.

.