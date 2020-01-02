Loading...

Blue magnesium is presented as a premium laptop case that is lightweight and durable. The big question is whether technology buyers can overcome that mental obstacle that comes with a plastic sensation.

In 2019, HP launched its Elite Dragonfly laptop, which is advertised as a premium device that is all business and can make a statement. HP Elite Dragonfly is included in Intel's Athena Project, which is designed to give laptops longer battery life, fast charging and features found in smartphones.

A few months earlier, Dynabook launched its Portege x30, which also had an Onyx Blue magnesium alloy case. Like Dragonfly, the victory was the lightweight and friendly laptop for travel.

But the mental obstacle is that blue magnesium doesn't feel premium. It feels a bit like plastic. Rest assured that there will be many other PC manufacturers launching blue magnesium laptops. The change to the magnesium alloy makes you assess the weight versus the sensation.

Luckily, I was testing the Dynabook Portege x30 just when Mary Jo Foley was going around HP Elite Dragonfly. The conversation in the pub was like that.

Mary Jo: Oh, that looks like the dragonfly.

I: Yes, it is light and I like the laptop.

Mary Jo: However, it is a bit plastic.

I: It doesn't feel premium but it feels premium in the laptop bag.

A few days later (after all the IPAs were much more important than the magnesium alloy at that time), I asked Mary Jo to explain the riddle of blue magnesium. This is what she said:

I have been using the new HP Elite Dragonfly convertible for the past week or so, which HP provided me as a loan device. I really hoped this device would blow me away, since I've been a big fan of HP ultrabooks for the past few years. So far, I can say that I like it but I don't love it.

I am not in love with the blue magnesium material from which it is made. On the positive side, this material is a large part of what allows the Dragonfly to be so light and portable. But after using the new Surface Laptop 3 (I have the Sandstone aluminum metal model), the Dragonfly feels plastic. Both the Surface Laptop 3 and the Dragonfly have a coating designed to keep them free of fingerprints / spots, but I think the Laptop 3 meets more and better with this promise.

I can not say that I disagree. Blue magnesium would be ideal for a laptop that exceeds $ 1,300. Is it a material that will cost $ 2,000 or more? Probably not. Will blue magnesium make a statement as HP expects? Probably not. Why? Most people will think that the case is blue plastic.

Now, all these concerns could disappear once the masses pay for the blue magnesium and the PC providers become premium. For now, however, the jury is out. Ultimately, laptop buyers will decide.