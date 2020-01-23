Blue Jays prospects Warmoth, Smith who learns how to grow from struggles

TORONTO – In this age of baseball, where every move on the playing field is monitored and recorded and the performance of players is dissected like never before, it is always worth remembering how difficult the game is. They say that the farther away you are from the diamond, the easier it seems to be. The ball moves a lot slower on television than when you are in the batter’s field or on dirt in the field. And the intensity of playing at field level bleeds row after row when you go up stadium seats.

It is a game based on failure. Crashes will happen. Very bad seasons even. Injury will hamper productivity. Players will be selected by the opposition, make an adjustment to correct it and then be sorted out again. The effects of all of this are rarely more apparent than among young players in the minors who are still growing and learning how to be their best as professionals. We see prospects that all develop steadily on straight, upward lines and improve year after year until they reach the majors. But linear progression is rarely what happens.

“Everyone wants that straight line and continuous improvement that is consistent and fast. But everyone is going through these struggles, “says Gil Kim, the director of Toronto Blue Jays for player development. “And we have always recognized how valuable a lesson and an experience of struggle can be to grow players. They get used to building mental resilience, to being their own best coaches, to blocking external pressure. We see all struggles our players have had as positive because we know they will grow and learn and develop from them. “

So keep that in mind when you think of the best rankings for prospects, such as those from Baseball America released Wednesday. Three Blue Jays made the list: Nate Pearson (no. 7), Jordan Groshans (no. 29) and Simeon Woods Richardson (no. 61). And 21-year-old catcher Alejandro Kirk just missed the cut. Inclusion on the list deserves recognition of the progress and results that these players have shown during the 2019 season. But it does not mean that there are no difficult times ahead.

Take the 23-year-old Blue Jays infield prospect Kevin Smith. Last year, Baseball America had him number 91 on the list after hitting .302 / .358 / .528 with 25 mid-high homers during a 2018 breakout. Back then, Blue Jays developed eagerly talked about the analytical curiosity and work ethics that led to his success. Smith wanted to know the earliest date he could report to spring training. He wanted extra work in the cages that hit throwing machines at high speeds. He texted his upcoming coaches YouTube videos about swing mechanics at 1 AM.

And he didn’t stop doing things like that in 2019. What changed were his results. Challenged to make the leap to double-A, Smith struck .209 / .263 / .402, striking out almost a third of his plate appearances. The Blue Jays extended his season to keep him working and sent him to the Arizona Fall League. There, he had six hits in 67 trips to the plate, so he struckout more than half the time.

What hurt Smith most was that his struggles were caused by being proactive toward holes in his game, rather than waiting to show them. In the midst of his breakthrough year, Smith Trackman collected data that demonstrated weakness against fastballs in the zone. The opposition would eventually catch on. So after the season, he turned his swing to produce a flatter bat pad and, in theory, to keep his bat in the zone longer.

But the change did not take place, and by the middle of the season Smith’s swing was an unintended hybrid of his old, more exalted engineer and his new one. While struggling to figure it out in the season, Smith’s approach hesitated and started rocking on pitchers pitch that he had little chance to ride. He finally got warm in July and raised a 1,079 OPS with eight homers in the month. But in August he fell back into a deep funk. And his Fall League period was miserable.

“You learn a lot of things when that happens – about yourself, about how to deal with teammates, about how to manage a situation when it happens,” says Smith. “I’m always looking for ways to get better and improve as a player. And last year you can see that it doesn’t always work.”

Conventional baseball wisdom for a player like Smith coming out of a fantastic season like his 2018 doesn’t change anything. If it is not broken, do not repair it. But that’s not how things work in today’s game, rich in video and data for opponents to study. The other side constantly analyzes your inclinations and comes up with more effective ways to get you free. If you don’t work to stay ahead of the pitchers you encounter, just let them catch up.

Development-oriented organizations such as Toronto are not looking for athletes who are successful, who deserve praise from prospects and put things in cruise control, assuming they know it all. They want individuals who want to build on their success and reach higher levels, constantly learn new things about their games and view their performance with an objective, critical eye.

The challenge for a player like Smith is to trust that process on his disappointing results. It’s not so easy if you come out three times twice a night like a small leader trying to climb the organization ladder. But the same thought process that Smith dug into a hole is what will help him pull himself out. It is what put him on a top 100 prospect list in the first place.

“I’m never going to say sorry because I’m trying to get better,” he says. “It’s just my nature to try and improve things and get better where I see that I can do it. This time it just didn’t work. But I stop the work that I wanted to do. And I’m going to do it this year with the same approach. “

This year he is back at double A New Hampshire and is probably playing with another highly regarded mid-infielder who has endured developmental disabilities as he progresses through the professional ranks – the first choice of Toronto in the 2017 version, Logan Warmoth.

Warmoth improved rapidly while playing a college ball in North Carolina, and raised his OPS from .597 as a first-year student to .883 as a second-year student and .957 as a junior before he went into the depth again. And he held his ground in his first exposure to professionals, and beat well on rookiebal and low-A during a truncated season.

But high-A was a fight in 2018, as Warmoth placed a .641 OPS in more than 75 games in a season that was curtailed by a hamstring injury. He bounced back nicely on high-A the following year (despite missing another month due to an injury) with a .803 OPS, earned a call to double-A in the mid-season. But that is where things fell back when Warmoth hit .200 / .290 / .277 during his last 65 games of the season on a higher level.

“I’m not saying I’m naive about baseball – I know I’m going to fail. But you don’t really know what it’s like until you are really hit in the mouth,” says Warmoth. “It’s hard to swallow because you have the feeling that you have spent so much time and that year in that season and it doesn’t work. You really think about things. Like,” What really went wrong? ” “

The biggest frustration for Warmoth was injuries that occurred when he felt he was finally making progress with the off-field work he was trying to do in games. That is why his main focus this winter was not his swing or his approach, but how he conditions his body for a full season.

On the contrary, that can often mean that you have to do less instead of more – pay attention to pain and fatigue and know when you need to give your body enough time to recover well instead of pushing through unnecessary volume. It’s hard to be your best in games when you play with dead legs.

Every athlete wants to be known as the first in the gym and the last to leave. And most want to do everything they can to improve marginally and squeeze out another drop of their potential. But overtraining and the harmful effects it can have on performance are real.

“You don’t want to be the lazy guy. You don’t,” says Warmoth. “But that can lead to overdoing it. It’s tough. Especially for me, because I’m almost a perfectionist. I want everything perfect I want to make sure I do X, Y, and Z every day, but when I stepped back when I got hurt and looked back, I thought, maybe I shouldn’t have done all those things that day. allow my body and legs a little rest. “

Sign up for Blue Jays newsletters

Get the best out of our Blue Jays coverage and exclusive items directly in your inbox!

All prospects are under enormous pressure to produce, but Warmoth is in a unique, more stressful position as a choice in the first round, the career of which will be measured – reasonable or not – against the place he is in the sketch was chosen. Every disappointing season he has will collect food for those who want to call him a bust. And every successful campaign he organizes will not be a pleasant surprise – as it was for the fourth rounder Smith – but something that was expected.

Of course, Warmoth received a $ 2.82 million signing bonus based on his selection for the 22nd overall choice in the draw, so he’s fine. But he wants to succeed as quickly as possible, as everyone would. And baseball observers often have less patience for high-pull picks to halt their development than for players who didn’t score as high when they turned pro.

“I’m not trying to feel it. But there will be pressure at the end of the day, “says Warmoth. “I have learned ways to deal with it. Whether it is not everything or whatever. Every year I learn a little more how to silence it and how to do it. I just want to be healthy this year play every game, get a good rhythm and routine and see where that takes me. “

For players like Smith and Warmoth, whose high prospects have once taken a hit, it’s important to remember how many bona fide major leaguers struggled early in their professional careers and who used adversity to grow and develop.

Trevor Story is one of the best performing short stops in the game today, but few predicted that when he hit only .233 / .305 / .394 with 183 strikeouts in 130 high-A games after tearing lower levels. Carlos Santana enjoyed a long, productive career that every player would like to replicate, but his development stopped for a season when he hit .223 / .318 / .370 as a 21-year-old in A-ball.

All-star catcher J.T. Realmuto was exchanged for a significant prospect profit last winter, but he himself was hardly a top prospect when he followed a .664 OPS on high-A with a .663 mark on double-A the following season. Ketel Marte finished fourth in NL MVP this year, but who saw that coming when he placed sub -700 OPSs in mid and high A?

These are of course cherry-picked examples, and your typical MLB star is extremely productive as a minor, and that is what brings them to the majors in the first place. But it does show that nobody has to write off a player who suffers from a challenging season or two early in his career. Just as no mention on a list of top perspectives is a guarantee for future success.

Maybe it works, maybe not. We only know that the game is always harder than it seems, wherever you are. And for all players, wrestling is part of the process.

“Look, nobody fails in an ideal world. No one ever struggles in their lives. But if we all learn from our struggles and our battles, we will all benefit from it. “Kim says.” We absolutely recognize how challenging it is for these guys to play this game at this level. Especially in today’s time, where there is constant information and everyone knows what everyone else is doing. We know these guys with a lot of pressure and challenges are faced, so the most important thing we can do is to support them in this, because that experience can become a powerful learning tool over time. ”