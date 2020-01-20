Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk wants Astros 2017 stripped of World Series | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I mean, I’d like to see that, I bet the Dodgers would like to see that,” Grichuk said. “I have a few friends on the Dodgers who are very disappointed that they may have been lost two years in a row by a team that went against the rules.

“So I think the bigger (the penalty), the better, just because more teams will say” we are not even going to take the risk. “

Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday, hours after both were suspended by MLB for a year for the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

The fines came after Commissioner Rob Manfred found illegal use of electronics to steal plates in the race from Houston to the 2017 World Series Championship and again in the 2018 season. The Astros also received a US $ 5 million fine, which maximum is allowed under the Major League constitution, and the team must give up their next two first and second round amateur design attempts.

Grichuk applauded the punishment and pointed out that the removal of Houston’s guitar picks paralyzed their ability to rebuild. He thinks it is a necessary step, because the impact of the Astros cheating goes far beyond winning championships.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize how much it actually affects the game, not just profit and loss,” Grichuk said. “It affects the guys in triple-A who are trying to return to the majors. Guys who were compared with them in arbitration, how much they earned. So now they will earn less. “

The research showed that the Astros used the video feed of a midfield camera to see and decode the characters of the opponent. Players hit a trash can to signal batters what was coming, believing that this would improve the odds of the batter getting a hit.

Toronto reliever Ken Giles was closer to Houston in 2017 and won a World Series ring that year. He also spoke on Saturday at Winter Fest, the annual Blue Jays fan festival in Rogers Center, but was much less frank.

“I can’t say much about it. It’s what it is, “said Giles, who denied knowing anything about the tick-stealing operation. “I’m just going on with it. Everyone needs to go on. I’m more focused on what’s going on here in Toronto.”

After MLB announced its penalties on Monday, more allegations emerged that Astros was wearing second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman buzzers under their jerseys in the late season of 2019, so that a team worker in the Houston clubhouse could signal which field after that would come.

Altuve hit a second run-run home run in Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series for New York Yankees closer to Aroldis Chapman. Before crossing the home plate, Altuve told his celebrating teammates that he didn’t want his sweater lifted.

“I’ve heard this since the low season of 2017, so I know there are rumors about it. I’m interested to see what else comes out,” Grichuk said. “A lot of the buzzer coming out. I know they’ve already done research on that, so I don’t know.

“It’s frustrating for baseball and it’s bad for fans to say,” We’re going to a game to see our favorite player, “just to realize that he might cheat.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

