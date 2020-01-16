Blue Jays' Hudgens seems safe as the rainfall of the Astros scandal increases

TORONTO – The status of Dave Hudgens as a bank coach at Toronto Blue Jays seems unaffected by the discipline of Major League Baseball of Houston Astros for electronic stealing, whose outage was extended on Thursday to Carlos York, manager of New York Mets.

The respected Hudgens, 63, joined the Blue Jays as coach of the Astros after four years last season, including the spoiled 2017 campaign that led to Commissioner Rob Manfred to GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. to prohibit. Hinch for a season, get the club out of four draws and give a $ 5 million fine.

Luhnow and Hinch were then fired, while Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the former bank coach of Astros described in the MLB report as a leader of the character-stealing plot, said goodbye to the club on Wednesday. Beltran, pictured as another plot organizer, split with the Mets on Thursday before he even managed a single match with the club.

As it stands now, Hudgens, who was not mentioned in the report and who fully cooperated with the probe of the competition, is in a solid field.

“As I said December 27, the date we had the (Hyun-Jin) Ryu news conference, Dave Hudgens was a member of the Houston Astros and 100 percent participated in the investigation (by Major League Baseball),” General Blue Jays manager Ross Atkins said in an interview Wednesday. “We are happy that he is here as a Toronto Blue Jay.”

When asked whether the Commissioner’s statement had any influence on his status or the way in which the Blue Jays view his future, Atkins replied: “I cannot comment further on the investigations that may or may not be ongoing.”

Major League Baseball continues to investigate the Red Sox, accused of being electronically stolen under Cora during their 2018 World Series championship under Cora, which was probably the cause of the slight ambiguity of Atkins. But given the depth of the Astros’ actions in the first report and the lack of mention for Hudgens, it seems that he will avoid discipline.

In the meantime, the scandal continues to expand in the aftermath of Beltran’s split with the Mets, and one question now is how deeply Major League Baseball, his leaders, and his players will dig into the countless skeletons buried in the game’s closet.

There is growing anger about the extent of the Astros cheating, but some are also reluctant to cast stones, otherwise their own actions are investigated. The resulting settlement has the potential to spread as far and as deeply as the steroid scandal of the sport at the turn of the century.