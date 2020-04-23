Blue Jays’ Atkins: Bo Bichette just just one of quite a few potential clubhouse leaders

It is a tiny too shortly to assess Bo Bichette to the likes of Tom Brady, but Toronto Blue Jays common manager Ross Atkins trusts the 22-yr-old’s leadership opportunity can access that plateau.

During Atkins’s interview on Sportsnet 590’s Lead Off on Thursday, host Scott MacArthur evoked longtime NFL govt Mike Lombardi, who, when speaking about Brady, mentioned that the ideal player on a group have to have an “intolerance” for something that will get in the way of successful.

Atkins sees the logic in applying that very same motto for Bichette, but also suggests that there is even now a extended road ahead for the infielder.

“I completely assume the globe of Bo Bichette,” stated Atkins. “However, there is a extended way to go prior to we’re putting him in that identical class as Tom Brady. Getting stated that, does he have that ability? Absolutely, we consider. With a great deal of expansion, with a whole lot of ongoing travel.”

Direct Off with Ziggy and Scotty Mac

Ross Atkins on preserving Jays in form, probable shortened year, Bichette’s leadership probable

April 23 2020

Your browser does not help the audio element.

In his to start with taste of the huge leagues, Bichette showed flashes of the promising future Atkins and the Blue Jays corporation envision for him. The youngster concluded the time with a .311 batting normal and a .930 OPS together with 11 residence runs and 21 RBIs in 46 game titles.

Bichette manufactured headlines past July when, while nonetheless in triple-A Buffalo, he explained to Sportsnet’s David Singh that he had accomplished “everything they questioned me to do” in the minimal-league system.

“I’ve done, I’ve place up figures. I’ve gotten far better offensively, defensively, base-functioning, as an athlete, as a teammate. Almost everything they’ve asked me to do, I have completed for the earlier 3 decades,” stated Bichette from Buffalo. “So, if I’m not all set in their mind, there is one thing new that they need to have to convey to me I want to get greater at.”

Less than two months afterwards, he was not only generating his major-league debut, but receiving his very first large-league hit in opposition to the Kansas City Royals.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with infinite issues hovering previously mentioned the 2020 time, Atkins is counting on that competitive push to retain Bichette and the other youthful guns targeted and inspired, even with the attainable cancellation or scaling down of the season.

“Our fellas, male, they are concentrated, they’re hungry, they’re making off of the momentum that they experienced through spring education and very last 12 months,” Atkins stated. “There was this kind of excellent strength all over our group and in our clubhouse, and it just has continued. Fellas continue on to keep engaged.”

That hunger for management and victory, Atkins states, doesn’t halt at Bichette. The general supervisor sees Brady potential in a number of other children in the Blue Jays corporation.

“To imagine about what Tom Brady has attained in his vocation, it is not simply because he was born a specified way,” Atkins informed the Direct Off crew. “It was mainly because he ongoing every solitary working day and every single calendar year to think about how he could be improved and surpass what he did the working day prior to, the 7 days in advance of, and the calendar year in advance of that. And Bo has that. And Cavan Biggio has that. And Danny Jansen has that.”

It remains to be viewed, when this staff starts off competing for playoff berths and division titles, who will stage up and take the helm in the Blue Jays clubhouse.

“The thing about leadership for us is we genuinely really don’t know, at the conclude of our operate — and we’ll have a person — who’s gonna be that name. Our hope is that it’s 5 names and that it is a collective. And it normally does acquire 1 truly taking the guide and using the cost. And we don’t know who that person is heading to be, but we’re glad to have a number of that have the characteristics and the intangibles that can do that.

“If your most effective player is driving that (intolerance for dropping), that is a lot more highly effective than anything at all than I will be in a position to at any time do, or Mark Shapiro, or Charlie Montoyo will at any time be in a position to do.”