Blue Jays are faced with arbitration deadline with Giles, Shoemaker deals unresolved

Loading...

Thanks to a roster clearance at the start of the season, the Blue Jays in Toronto have only two unresolved arbitration cases – a relatively light burden compared to previous years. But those who do have them are more complex than normal, so there is a lot of work for the front office before 1 p.m. ET deadline for teams and eligible players to submit proposed salary figures for 2020.

The deadline inevitably leads to discussions between the two parties, so you will usually see a flurry of players avoiding arbitrage and finalizing salaries. Maybe Ken Giles and Matt Shoemaker will be there.

Others exchange submission numbers, and these submissions are important at a time when most teams, including the Blue Jays, have a file and process approach. People like Giles and Shoemaker know that the negotiations for one-year deals will stop after Friday. Subject to a longer-term agreement, they will now close a deal or hold a hearing next month.

With the Friday 1:00 PM deadline approaching, here’s a closer look at the eligible players of the Blue Jays, the recent history of the team in arbitration and the numbers that matter most under an archaic system that still catches up with the advanced analysis that be present in almost every other facet of the game …

Arbitration-eligible Blue Jays

Ken Giles, RHP

MLB Trade Rumors expected salary: $ 8.4 million

2019 statistics: 1.87 ERA │ 53 innings │ 23 saves │ 83 strikeouts │ 17 walks

Giles wants to be one of the best-earning arbitrage-eligible relievers this year, his last season for the free agency.

Although his case should be relatively simple, it could theoretically lead to extensive conversations with 29-year-old Giles. If the Blue Jays ever started to explore an extension, this would be a logical moment to have those discussions. Otherwise, they can just let the season come to an end and possibly visit the trade negotiations again in the summer.

If the parties focus on an annual contract, a neutral industry observer suggested that $ 9 million seems a reasonable number.

Matt Shoemaker, RHP

Expected salary: $ 3.8 million

2019 statistics: 1.57 ERA │ 28.2 innings │ 5 starts │ 24 strikeouts │ 9 walks

There is room for nuance in almost every arbitration case, but the circumstances surrounding Shoemaker are much more open to interpretation than normal. The most obvious thing was that his platform year at the start of last season was shortened by injuries. Finding comparisons with relatively similar starts and collection totals will not be easy.

In addition, there is the question of where Shoemaker re-enters the arbitration system. While the Blue Jays may claim that his $ 3.5 million salary in 2019 is a logical starting point, Shoemaker earned $ 4,125 million when he was last in the arbitration system. That leaves a lot of room for interpretation, creating a muddy case that is potentially frustrating for both parties.

An extension would have made matters easier, and the parties signed a contract in September, but it is now time to agree on an annual contract. Perhaps a modest $ 3.5 million salary increase last year would appease both sides.

Brandon Drury, Util

Agreed salary: $ 2.05 million

2019 statistics: 120 games │ .218 / .262 / .380 batting line │ 15 HR │ 21 2B 0 -0.2 WAR

After a tough season in 2019, Drury no longer guarantees a place on the schedule of the Blue Jays. He has a minor league option left, which gives the Blue Jays the flexibility to send him to triple-A if he is not impressed this spring. Anyway, he will earn $ 2.05 million in 2020.

Anthony Bass, RHP

Agreed salary: $ 1.5 million

2019 statistics: 3.56 ERA │ 48 innings │ 5 saves │ 43 strikeouts │ 17 runs

By agreeing with Bass last month, the Blue Jays cleared one case early.

The approach of the Blue Jays

As a file and test team, the Blue Jays do not discuss agreements over a year between the submission period and the hearing date, usually in February. In recent years that has led to many hearings – a significant change in approach for a club that avoided arbitration with every last player from 1998-2014.

In 2015, when Alex Anthopoulos was still the GM of Toronto, Josh Donaldson lost his hearing while Danny Valencia won his. More recently, Jesse Chavez won his hearing in 2016, Roberto Osuna lost his hearing in 2018 and Ryan Tepera lost his hearing in 2019.

The most memorable is that Marcus Stroman won his hearing against the club in 2017, but he lost his hearing the following year. After losing his 2018 case, Stroman offered a reminder that the arbitration process could be unnecessarily controversial, tweeting “The negative things my own team said to me will never disappear from my mind.”

That said, good luck determining whether the front office of the Blue Jays has a certain advantage in arbitration. In any case, there is also a larger picture outside of each individual team versus player conflict. The Labor Relations Department of MLB assists clubs, while the MLBPA works with agents to deliver fair deals to players. Both parties are known to hire external consultants to get a head start.

Arbitration Basics

With so many teams using a file and trial approach, both parties have done a lot of work to find the right file number. File too aggressively and prepare for hearing loss, but if you file too carefully, your benefit is limited.

To determine those submission numbers, teams and players look closely at players with similar statistics and service time. Play time is a major driver of arbitrage earnings for both pitchers and position players, but performance also counts.

They are not only RBIs and they no longer win either. Traditional statistics such as innings and homers still matter in this setting, but advanced statistics such as FIP, WAR and leverage index have played a greater role in shaping player salaries in recent years.