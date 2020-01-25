Blue Jays agree with right-handed reliever Rafael Dolis

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to sign right-handed reliever Rafael Dolis for a one-year deal that deepens their bullpen and reflects the club’s growing interest in the Pacific Rim.

The deal, which has not yet been announced by the team, includes a club option for 2021. Dolis has experience in the big league, with 40 appearances for the 2011-13 Cubs, but 32-year-old Dominican has spent his last four seasons with Hanshin Tigers from Japan.

In his second season with the Tigers, Dolis was closer to the club with 37 saves, 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.71 ERA. His numbers in 2019 were more modest, but he was still effective with 19 saves, 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings and an ERA of 2.51.

Dolis earns $ 1 million plus bonuses in 2020, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, while the 2021 club option is worth $ 1.5 million with bonuses. The 40-man roster of the Blue Jays is full, so a corresponding movement is required to add Dolis.

He joins a Blue Jays bullpen briefly on certainty beyond poet Ken Giles. At this stage, Anthony Bass, Jordan Romano, Sam Gaviglio, Wilmer Font, Thomas Pannone and A.J. Cole is one of the relief options for manager Charlie Montoyo.

The Toronto deal with Dolis represents another trip to the Pacific Rim for the Blue Jays. Earlier in the winter, they signed Shun Yamaguchi, who pitched against Dolis in the Central League of Japan, and Hyun-Jin Ryu, a South Korean who spent the last seven years with the Dodgers. The deals with Dolis and Yamaguchi suggest that the front office of the club believes that players who thrive in Japan can also do this at MLB level.