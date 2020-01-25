Blue Jackets trust that they will get their momentum going during their nine-day break - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno was joking when he suggested that a nine-day break would bring the rest of the team the same magic that Oliver Bjorkstrand had with four goals in two games after four weeks injury was canceled due to breaks.

“Take a break, you will be really hot again. I think we’re all looking forward to this break, ”he said with a laugh after winning the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Of course, Foligno doesn’t expect all Björkstrands hot series to repeat as soon as the jackets return from the break with two consecutive afternoon games on February 1st and 2nd. However, the underlying message couldn’t be clearer.

When the jackets start the last 31 games, they must be at the high level they reached before the All Star break.

“That’s what you want to do,” said Foligno. “You want to take a break with a good feeling and then you can enjoy it. Then you know (when) you come back here, you will just get started. “

The jackets have had the best 16-2-4 record in the league since December 9th. They have ended a 12-point series with a profit of eight of their last nine points and a top franchise of 0.818 points for the completed month of January.

With 62 points during the break, the jackets earned every ounce from being on the first wildcard spot. In the nine game days between matches, there are five free game days that each team has at a certain point in the season.

The break gives players on the injury list such as goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo, defender Ryan Murray and striker Josh Anderson more time to heal. There is also the argument that the break in the way the jackets played could not have come at a worse time.

Coach John Tortorella said he used to take care of these things before, but he learned that there was no point in doing it.

“I used to be pretty nervous when you play really well and want to keep playing,” said Tortorella. “You don’t worry anymore. I think you trust your boys. You have to trust them. “

Not every game that led to the break was perfect. Tortorella warned on Sunday before the New York Rangers game that the jackets would be in a dangerous place after winning two games without playing well. The last two games were closer to what the jackets want every night until the 82nd game in April.

After the game on Wednesday, the jackets no longer worried that they might lose momentum. It’s something that is as impossible to predict as the glowing streak of 22 games, and they certainly don’t feel like they solved all of their problems earlier in the season.

For example, the jackets are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 138 goals scored.

“We feel a little comfortable when we take a break,” said striker Gustav Nyquist. “But there is still a lot to do and to collect a lot of points.”

There will likely be a stretch where the jackets get a little lost after the break. This is how the seasons pass.

You have to cover these distances relatively quickly to make the postseason for a fourth season in a row. But for now, they did what they had to do before the break and believe that they can get the same success when they return.

“We always talked about how important these points are in April, before the Christmas break, before the All Star break, before these breaks,” said Tortorella. “You should feel really good. Just get ready. “

jmyers@dispatch.com

@ Jacob_Myers_25