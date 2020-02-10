Blue jackets Seth Jones for an ankle operation – Sport – The Columbus shipment

The Blue Jackets placed Seth Jones on Monday morning on an injured reserve with an ankle injury that he suffered in the first period of last Saturday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

According to a team release, there is no timetable for Jones’s return.

In Jones, the jackets may lose their most irreplaceable player and a team leader in the middle of a play-off race with 26 games left.

The Blue Jackets called up defender Gabriel Carlsson from Cleveland and used an emergency call for prospect Liam Foudy of the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. Foudy makes his NHL debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

The Blue Jackets also miss Cam Atkinson against the Lightning. On Saturday, Atkinson seemed to aggravate a sprain with a high ankle that kept him out of the line-up from December 19 to January 16.

Columbus trainer John Tortorella said Monday that Foudy, a natural center, will play on the wing for Atkinson.

Jones slowly returned to his skates after crashing into the Colorado net with 8:39 in the first Saturday period. He played the rest of the game and scored the Jackets’ only goal on a power-play in the second period. After he shot the puck, he lifted his right leg with pain.

Tortorella said before the team’s morning skate Monday that Jones wanted to stay in the game, although it was clear that he was playing through pain.

“He wanted to play, and I’m not going into the whole litany of things to miss him and this and that. We’re going to play,” said Tortorella. “You put other people in the line-up and play just like we did in the past two months.”

With Jones out, Zach Werenski said he will be paired with Markus Nutivaara on the top defensive combination. Nutivaara was paired with Jones while Werenski was eliminated last season.

“You can’t replace a man like Seth Jones,” Werenski said after the morning skate. “But at this time of year you have to go a little higher. I think everyone should go a little higher. That’s a big piece that we miss. But I don’t think it will change much about how we play as a team and do what we do well. I think we should just play our game. “

Jones has six goals and 24 assists in 56 games this season and leads the Blue Jackets with an average ice age of 25:17 per game.

