Blue Jackets rely on David Savard's fearless shot blocker - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

David Savard was a high score defender before joining the NHL. There he became a strong, defense-oriented defender of the Blue Jackets, who is not afraid to use his body to block shots.

His ultimate goal was beauty.

It happened in Game 1 of last season’s playoffs when the Blue Jackets overtook Tampa Bay Lightning with a 3-0 win and won 4: 3 in the Amalie Arena – the first win in a shocking game against the NHL.

David Savard lunged for a loose puck in the neutral zone, knocked defender Victor Hedman inside and then shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy, who later received the Vezina Trophy for best NHL goalkeeper.

It was a clear reminder of Savard’s unannounced value, measured more by goals that were prevented than scored. In fact, Savard hasn’t scored a goal since that goal, a fact he’d like to change, but he has done a lot to help the jackets get back on the hunt for a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

“If there is someone who sees him who understands hockey in every way, he can see what he is doing because he is fearless in defense,” said coach John Tortorella of Savard, who is a strong 6-foot-2, 229 pound weight has shot blocking machine.

“He’s a big plus for us when it comes to building a bank, comradeship of a bank, just with his shot blocker. And he’s a guy that everyone pulls for.”

Savard is also a man who knows a lot about the type of defender he has become. He changes from a top-class defender in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to a strong, defense-oriented defender with the Blue Jackets.

His size, strength, and stick have become effective defense tools, and he’s not afraid to use his body to repel shots – which he did 107 times in a game against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Savard cleared pucks of his shins, skates, thighs, arms and torso, and two in particular stood out through another impact zone – its rear end. The first was a hard wrist shot on November 19 against the Montreal Canadiens courtesy of Ben Chiarot. The second was a shot from Vegas Golden Knights Nick Holden on January 11th at the T-Mobile Arena, which hit Savard by eight seconds in the first half.

Savard didn’t flinch on either of them and the Blue Jackets won both games.

“I always watch players deal with certain things,” said Tortorella before the 3-0 win in Vegas. “He blocks a shot and you see the twitches and that (and that) everywhere in this league. He goes to the bank, sits down and gets ready for the next shift. That invigorates a team. “

It is also a change for Savard. In the season before the Blue Jackets selected Savard in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL draft (# 94 overall), he scored 44 points on nine goals and 35 assists for the Moncton Wildcats, five goals and five assists in ten playoffs Play.

The following season (2009-10), Savard had 77 points on 13 goals and 64 assists before ending his last QMJHL playoffs with one goal, 14 assists and 15 points in 21 games.

Savard’s offensive production continued in his first three professional seasons with American Hockey League’s Springfield – former partner of Blue Jackets – but the focus changed after playing in Columbus with seasoned defender Fedor Tyutin.

“It was exactly the way he behaved in practice and everything he did,” said Savard. “You go through ups and downs and stuff, but he was always positive. It was fun to be next to him and learn from him. “

Savard has continued the tradition. He ensures that the mood in the changing room of the jackets remains bright and is a mentor for younger defenders, as Tyutin did for him.

“It changed quickly, but it was fun,” said Savard, who became the oldest defender of the jackets after Jack Johnson and Ian Cole left as freelance agents in 2018.

“I’m just trying to help these young people the way some did for me when I got into the league.”

