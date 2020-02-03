Blue Jackets put Alexander Wennberg on injured reserve, recall Ryan MacInnis – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Brian Hedger The Columbus Dispatch

Monday

February 3, 2020 at 5:45 PM

Add another player to the seemingly never-ending injury challenges of the Blue Jackets.

This time, Center Alexander Wennberg is expected to miss three to four weeks with an undisclosed upper body injury that occurred Sunday in the Jackets’ 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Center.

Wennberg, who has centered the second line, played two periods but did not return for the third. He was placed on an injured reserve on Monday, which was a rotten day for the team.

The Blue Jackets retrieved Ryan MacInnis from the Cleveland Monsters to fill the Wennberg roster. It will be the second rookie NHL stint this season, after placing one assist in seven games from December 21 to January 4 – when injuries quickly rose to 10 permanent players on the side.

The amount that is currently out has decreased as players return to action, but a significant portion of the roster is still missing.

Josh Anderson (shoulder) seems closest to the return, but he is still on IR along with rookie forward Alexandre Texier (lumbar fracture), defender Ryan Murray (back), defender Dean Kukan (knee) and center Brandon Dubinsky (wrist) ). Goalie Joonas Korpisalo is not on IR, but is working his way back from a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Blue Jackets, who are third in the Metropolitan Division, are organizing the Florida Panthers in Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

