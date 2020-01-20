Blue Jackets meets Bruins - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch in the Nationwide Arena for the first time since the playoffs

Despite double-digit injuries, the blue jackets have returned to the playoffs and exceeded expectations on a Western trip with a strong game from their substitute goalkeeper.

It all happened until Tuesday evening, when the Boston Bruins returned to the Nationwide Arena for the first time since throwing the blue jackets out of the playoffs in the second round last season.

The course should rock long before the first cannon explosion.

“I am sure there will be a great atmosphere here because fans remember when we last played them,” said Jack Captain Nick Foligno.

The Jackets sold out their last two home games – December 31 against Florida and January 4 against San Jose – before the four-game trip through California and Las Vegas. It may have been a while since fans saw this team, with each of these street games starting at 10:00 p.m. or later, but six out of eight possible points in each section catch everyone’s eye – especially after a 12-point streak.

The Jackets defeated the Bruins 2-1 in extra time in the first game between the teams since game 6 of the conference semifinal at the Nationwide Arena on January 2nd in Boston. For goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins, it was a big boost in confidence in his second game since taking office for injured No. 1 goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo.

“I think we made it out of our system a bit,” said Foligno. “A little amortized the last time we played it. But it’s nice to have it back in front of our fans and feel like I am sure it has become a tough game every time we they play. “

The Nationwide Arena rocked last spring when the jackets thrilled fans with their playoff run.

“You could see the excitement in the building, the excitement in the city, and we want to be a team that is respected and that everyone thinks about when talking about playoff teams,” defender Seth Jones said in this conversation every year. ‘

Bjorkstrand skates again

Blue Jackets striker Oliver Bjorkstrand coached on Monday for the first time since he was in reserve after an oblique injury to New Jersey on December 21.

Bjorkstrand has missed 10 games so far. It was planned to be out for four to six weeks; he has missed three weeks to date.

Striker Cam Atkinson and defender Andrew Peeke were other injured players who trained on Monday.

