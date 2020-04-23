Blue Jackets indicator Elvis Merzlikins to two-yr contract extension – Sports activities – The Columbus Dispatch

They started the year with two concern marks in net, but the Blue Jackets now have what seems like a pair of aces assured for the up coming two seasons.

Just after signing Joonas Korpisalo to a two-year deal extension on Friday, the Jackets completed their prime goaltending tandem by signing Elvis Merzlikins to a new two-calendar year deal Thursday.

“If you don’t have good goaltending, you have no probability,” common manager Jarmo Kekalainen advised The Dispatch last 7 days, immediately after signing Korpisalo. “It’s a luxury to have two great younger goalies who are as gifted and aggressive as they are.”

Merzlikins, 26, will make $3 million in 2020-21 and $5 million in 2021-22, which is an normal once-a-year worth of $4 million for every period from the NHL’s wage cap. Korpisalo, who will flip 26 this thirty day period, will make $2.2 million in 2020-21 and $3.4 million in 2021-22 for a salary-cap strike of $2.8 million for each year.

Assuming each continue to boost on what they’ve done this season, their put together cap hit of just $6.8 million is even now a bargain despite each attaining a considerable salary bump.

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who received the Vezina Trophy last year, signed an 8-yr extension final offseason with an ordinary annual value of $9.5 million for every period. Previous Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s seven-calendar year offer with the Florida Panthers carries a $10 million cap hit.

The Jackets’ new mixed ordinary annual value for their goalies also slides into the NHL’s salary structure among the goalies right at the rear of Boston’s Tuukka Rask and Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury, who every charge their groups $7 million in opposition to the cap by them selves.

Korpisalo and Merzlikins, while even now a minimal green, also proved their mettle this season for the duration of independent stints when each and every owned the net.

Korpisalo gained the No. 1 task out of teaching camp and managed top billing until eventually Dec. 29, when he tore a meniscus in his appropriate knee through a shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena.

It was his seventh straight start out and 10th straight visual appeal throughout a warm streak that began Nov. 9 in a 5-2 victory at the Washington Capitals. Korpisalo went 6–3 with a 1.72 targets-from typical, blistering .942 help you save percentage and a person shutout in that extend, which served him gain the 1st NHL All-Star invitation of his vocation.

“I took some steps forward and I undoubtedly believe that there are a whole lot of techniques nonetheless to be taken, and I’m operating for it tough,” Korpisalo explained Monday during a conference phone with reporters. “I imagine there’s things I’ve completed the correct way to receive this (new agreement).”

Merzlikins can make the same assert.

Right after having above the net for practically two months although Korpisalo rehabbed, the Latvian rookie dazzled though helping the Jackets stay in the hunt for a playoff location. He went 12-5-4 with a 1.97 GAA, .935 help you save share and 5 shutouts in 21 games with Korpisalo out, such as his to start with profession shutout Jan. 11 in Las Vegas.

That was the front end of back-to-again shutouts that involved the Jackets’ 3- victory towards Boston three times later on in Columbus, a feat he pulled off a next time in property online games Feb. 4 and Feb. 7 towards Florida and Detroit.

The shutout in opposition to the Panthers was a 1- overtime get in a goaltending dual in opposition to Bobrovsky, which was the second time in a row he’d bested “Bob” in Columbus and 2nd earn in a few video games opposing the Jackets’ previous star goalie.

And that was following setting up the year with an -4-4 history, bloated 3.41 GAA and paltry .889 help save proportion in 10 online games as Korpisalo’s backup.

He’s tied for 2nd in the NHL with five shutouts and is fifth in GAA (2.35) and conserve share (.923).

The problem now, with two gifted goalies and one particular web, is how to hold Merzlikins and Korpisalo equally sharp?

Merzlikins’ richer agreement suggests that he’ll have the inside of monitor to the starting role relocating forward, but Korpisalo is not organizing to just sink back again into the backup purpose devoid of putting up a fight.

“It is section of sporting activities,” he mentioned. “I’ve been battling for my place for a although in my job, so it is nothing new. I feel a small little bit of opposition delivers out the ideal in both of those.”

The Blue Jackets are banking on it.

“If you want to contact it a difficulty, it’s a wonderful challenge to have,” Kekalainen claimed. “We’ll make sure that we get most people more than enough ice time. We’re heading to enable them struggle it out, and perhaps there is any individual who rises higher than, who knows? But which is a luxury for our business to have two terrific youthful goalies like that.”

