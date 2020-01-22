Blue Jackets' improvement of Elvis Merzlikins is due to a bug - Sport - The Columbus Dispatch

The Winnipeg Jets have seen Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins before. In another sense, however, this is not the case.

What they saw in Winnipeg on November 23 was a goalkeeper in his fifth career start who was playing a puck in the middle of the ice and landed on the net three seconds later as the final goal.

What they haven’t seen in person is a goalkeeper who has scored three shutouts and an 8-2-0 record in the last four games. The Jets are likely to get this version of Merzlikins at the Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night after using this mistake as a crucial moment to adapt to the NHL.

“Of course, if you don’t make mistakes, you can’t learn,” said Merzlikins, “so I’ll try to play with the puck more easily.”

After this mistake in Winnipeg, Merzlikins swore that he would never repeat it and he did not. He said goalkeeper coach Manny Legace “changed everything” to adapt to the smaller ice rinks in North America and the speed of the NHL compared to what Merzlikins was used to in Europe.

Coach John Tortorella has praised Merzlikins for his game, while Joonas Korpisalo has been injured.

“I think it was good progress for him,” said Tortorella. “I’m not going to ‘yea’ all the time, (say) ‘Elvis has arrived.’ There is so much more hockey to play and he has to learn so much more. “

Tortorella doesn’t take anything away from Merzlikins. This is still the beginning of the goalkeeper’s career. But the growth of two months ago in Winnipeg is noticeable.

“I feel really good at my post,” said Merzlikins. “As I said before, it is now easier for me to get on and out of the post. I feel good and work hard with Manny.”

Milan’s charges fell

Sonny Milano missed training on Tuesday when he appeared in court for assault resulting from an early morning clash in New York on July 7.

All charges against Milano and A.J. Greer, a potential Colorado Avalanche employee, was released under a contract with the Manhattan District Attorney General’s Office, which included five days of community service and compensation equal to the victim’s medical bills.

Milano and Greer were arrested after being accused of assaulting a 28-year-old friend who allegedly walked over a counter in a Manhattan nightclub. The victim, who called the police, was bruised on the face and left side of his torso, according to a police report.

Milano is outside the Blue Jackets play group, but has added five goals and eleven assists in 37 games.

jmyers@dispatch.com

@ Jacob_Myers_25