Blue Jackets have shown how they can win close games – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

The Blue Jackets faced two choices in December, less than two weeks before their four-day Christmas holiday. They can either bend up and climb into the rankings or fold and play for the rest of the season.

It is no secret what happened next. Due to countless injuries that still affect them, the jackets are the best team in the NHL on 18-2-5 since December 9 and are in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

To do that, they had to earn a living by winning tight games. It is exactly what needs to happen for this team.

“I don’t think they feel the pressure,” coach John Tortorella said after training on Thursday. “It’s not just this year. We’re always fighting for our lives. That’s the lay of the land here in Columbus.”

The Blue Jackets have played 33 one-goal games this season, most in the NHL and four more than the Montreal Canadiens, who played in second place. They are 18-6-9 in those games. That also leads the competition.

Before this run of 25 games began in the capitals of Washington, the jackets were 9-5-4 in games with one goal, meaning that they earned points in 14 of the 15 games with one goal during this stretch.

They seem numb to the pressure. The jackets have shown a power loss by a goal one match at Buffalo, and then the next two games come back and score a goal win. It is a way of life for the jackets and also a reason why they conflict with the playoffs.

“That’s our world,” said Tortorella. “We are not a team that achieves six goals per night and beats a team 6-2. We just don’t do it that way. We are in one-goal games, close games all the time. You wake up every morning, that’s where we are. “

The jackets have returned to the identity they had last season in the first round of the play-offs as a team that will defeat another team through the neutral zone and let the opponent earn every chance of scoring. The jackets have learned to stick to their style of play and to trust that they can grind results.

“I don’t think it makes you numb, but you might feel a little at ease if you feel uncomfortable,” said Riley Nash Center.

It can be a concern that playing in so many tight games can physically wear down a team because of the demand as the game gets tighter and faster with each team pushing for an extra point. As long as they win those games, Nash said, the jackets really don’t care.

Last season, the Jackets were 17-6-4 in one-goal games and squatted in the play-offs.

“We’ve had so many that it’s nothing special, and good teams are finding ways to win,” said Cam Atkinson. “It is a way to a way and it will not always be beautiful, but games with one purpose are the most important games.”

